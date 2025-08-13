NC Courage Announce Partnership with United Way of North Carolina

August 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage are proud to announce a new partnership with United Way of North Carolina (UWNC), bringing together two purpose-driven organizations dedicated to strengthening communities across the state.

This partnership will support statewide fundraising efforts, promote volunteerism, and elevate community initiatives, while also enhancing visibility for United Way's mission through in-stadium branding, matchday activations, and digital storytelling.

"At the Courage, community is at the heart of everything we do," said Francie Gottsegen, President of the North Carolina Courage. "We're honored to partner with United Way of North Carolina to connect our fans to meaningful causes and use women's soccer to support the incredible work UWNC and its local affiliates are doing across the state."

UWNC works with 47 local United Ways to co-create solutions to some of North Carolina's most pressing challenges. In 2024, the Courage and UWNC collaborated on fundraising efforts following Hurricane Helene, helping provide relief to communities in Western North Carolina.

"We're thrilled to kick off this exciting partnership between United Way of North Carolina and NC Courage-uniting for a stronger community, raising awareness of the UWNC programs that empower our neighbors, and championing the strength, skill, and spirit of women's soccer," said Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, President and CEO of United Way of North Carolina.

Throughout the 2025 season, fans will see the partnership come to life through special matchday features, co-branded campaigns, and round-up fundraising opportunities at concessions and merchandise stands in First Horizon Stadium. These initiatives will directly support hundreds of local nonprofits serving North Carolinians.

The Courage and UWNC invite fans and supporters to stay tuned for upcoming announcements about donation drives, volunteer events, and other opportunities to get involved.

To learn more, visit www.nccourage.com and www.unitedwaync.org.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.