Chicago Stars FC Sign Meg Boade to a Roster Relief Contract

Published on August 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the signing of midfielder, Meg Boade, to a roster relief contract.

Boade spent the first half of the regular season with the Washington Spirit, where the midfielder first joined as a non-roster invitee before signing with them as a short-term injury replacement player. The Colorado native made three appearances with two starts for a total of 108 minutes for the Spirit. Boade made her professional debut in the Spirit's opening match of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season and scored her first professional goal against the Utah Royals May 17. In March, Boade was named to the United States Under-23 Youth National Team for their training camp in Los Angeles.

Prior to joining the Spirit, Boade played college soccer at UCLA for one year and Northwestern University for four years. The midfielder made 24 appearances and 18 starts for UCLA, scoring one goal and making two assists. While at Northwestern, Boade played 66 matches with 52 starts from 2020-2023 and scored 12 goals with 17 assists. Boade was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region team in 2022.

Boade and the Stars travel to Washington to take on the Spirit August 31 at Audi Field at 3 p.m. CT. The team then returns to Chicago to play in the team's Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff match against the Orlando Pride September 7 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Tickets are still available at chicagostars.com/tickets.







