Racing Grinds out First-Ever Win at San Diego to Cap off Road Trip

This isn't your typical Racing Louisville FC team of the past.

The evidence was clear Sunday night in San Diego. The opening two legs of Racing's season-long road trip had told the same disappointing story - leads squandered in the dying moments. But this time, carrying a lead deep into the second half, Racing finally held firm to claim a pivotal 1-0 victory at San Diego Wave FC.

Emma Sears found the net 14 minutes into the second half with what would be the game's only goal, delivering Louisville three vital points in its pursuit of a historic first postseason appearance.

Racing's (7-6-4, 25 points) fourth road victory - a club record - concludes a challenging six-match run against teams in the NWSL's top four. The club went unbeaten in its last three games of this gauntlet - all away from home - with one win and two draws.

It also marked Louisville's first win in San Diego, which moves it further above the playoff line and within striking distance of fifth-place Portland Thorns FC and sixth-place Seattle Reign FC - just one point separates Louisville from the two.

"Absolutely gritty performance from the group," said head coach Bev Yanez. "I thought it was fantastic throughout tonight's match. Obviously, our last away game. Now we get to come home for two games in a row, which is really important for us. I think the grit, the resilience that the group showed today, the belief that I continue to speak about, was all present in today's match.

"... They (the players) closed out the match fantastically. We adjusted shape in order to do so, and they were seamless in that. ... And you just saw - nobody stopped tonight. Every chance we had to get back behind the ball, every chance that we had to clear it or do what we could in that moment to close out the match, the group did it."

The match followed a predictable script: the Wave controlling possession while Racing looked to catch the hosts out with its press.

San Diego (8-4-5, 29 points) finished ahead in nearly every statistic, including owning over 71% of the ball. The only issue was that the Wave didn't come out on top in the most important number: goals.

Louisville's tally came from a counter-pressing moment, as Ella Hase, who earned Player of the Match, won the ball, played a one-two with Sarah Weber, and sent in a looping cross to Sears from the left side, who calmly slotted it into the corner. The goal marked Sears' seventh of the campaign, making her the club's new single-season goals record holder.

"I'm happy to score for the team in any way I can," said Sears. "Just to continue building on what I had built on last year, my rookie year, and to have exceeded the goals that I scored last year - I'm proud of that."

While Sears provided the decisive goal, it was the Louisville's defense that was paramount in breaking a pattern of conceding late. San Diego posed an immense threat late, but couldn't get an equalizer over the line despite recording the last nine shots of the night.

With Jordyn Bloomer standing tall between the sticks, Louisville's defense kept one of the league's top attacking units scoreless to register its second road clean sheet and fourth overall. The Wave had dominated their earlier meeting at Racing with a four-goal outburst on April 19, but this time it was stifled by a resolute defense.

"We knew going into these couple weeks that they were going to be tough," Hase said. "But I think that we look at each team equally, and we reflect on ourselves after every game. I think everyone is just in such a good mood right now, and we're going to carry this momentum."

Louisville will look to do just that as it makes its long-awaited return to Kentucky for a Friday matchup at Lynn Family Stadium against the Houston Dash. It will be the second encounter between the two this season, with the first going the way of Racing by a 2-1 score on May 2.

The club's final match of August is slated to be Girl Scouts Night at Lynn Family Stadium. For tickets and further information, visit RacingLouFC.com/scouts.

Game Summary: San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: August 24, 2025

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Weather: 79 degrees, sunny

Scoring

San Diego Wave FC (0, 0, 0)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 1, 1)

Goals:

Racing Louisville FC

59' Emma Sears (Ella Hase)

Lineups

San Diego Wave FC: 1 - Kailen Sheridan (c); 75 - Perle Morroni, 14 - Kristen McNabb (89' 3 - Trinity Armstrong), 12 - Kennedy Wesley, 6 - Hanna Lundkvist, 10 - Kenza Dali, 21 - Savannah McCaskill (61' 18 - Laurina Fazer), 17 - Kimmi Ascanio (60' 25 - Melanie Barcenas), 11 - Gia Corley (75' 88 - Dudinha), 20 - Delphine Cascarino, 9 - Adriana Leon (75' 15 - Makenzy Robbe)

Subs not used: 31 - DiDi Haracic; 19 - Kyra Carusa, 28 - Jordan Fusco, 34 - Quincy McMahon

Head Coach: Jonas Eidevall

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 11 - Courtney Petersen, 3 - Arin Wright (c), 5 - Ellie Jean, 16 - Janine Sonis, 26 - Taylor Flint, 8 - Ary Borges (65' 14 - Marisa DiGrande), 7 - Savannah DeMelo (71' 20 - Katie O'Kane), 6 - Ella Hase, 13 - Emma Sears (90' 88 - Bethany Balcer), 42 - Sarah Weber (65' 9 - Kayla Fischer)

Subs not used: 33 - Cristina Roque, 77 - Madison White; 15 - Ángela Barón, 31 - Katie Scott, 32 - Avery Kalitta

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: San Diego Wave FC / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 22 / 12

Shots on Goal: 8 / 2

Expected goals: 2.01 / 0.81

Possession: 71.3% / 28.7%

Fouls: 4 / 9

Offside: 1 / 3

Corners: 11 / 0

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

22' Ary Borges (yellow)

48' Taylor Flint (yellow)

62' Emma Sears (yellow)

Match referee: Ekaterina Koroleva

