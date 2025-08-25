Racing Fans Can 'Punch Your Ticket' to the 2025 Playoffs

Racing Louisville FC is encouraging fans to join the club's chase for a first-ever NWSL playoff berth through its new "Punch Your Ticket" initiative.

The first 500 fans at Friday's home game can pick up a punch card at the Guest Services booth located behind Section 116. Fans who return to Guest Services and get their card punched at each of the remaining home games will earn an exclusive sweatshirt - a keepsake to commemorate their loyalty during the playoff push.

"This is a fun, interactive way to reward our most dedicated fans," said Racing's general manager, Caitlyn Flores Milby. "These final five home games are valuable opportunities for us to continue toward playoff qualification in front of our home crowd. We hope to see the community rally behind the players as we continue our push for the postseason."

Racing Louisville returns home Friday having taking points from three consecutive away games, most recently defeating San Diego Wave FC by a 1-0 score. The recent run positioned Racing seventh in the NWSL standings, four points clear of the playoff line. Louisville has already matched its record wins total for a season with seven and is three points from equaling its highest points total ever.

Here are the five remaining home games fans can attend to complete their punch card:

- Friday, August 29, vs. Houston Dash (7:30 p.m.)

- Friday, September 5, vs. Portland Thorns FC (8 p.m.)

- Saturday, September 27, vs. Angel City FC (7:30 p.m.)

- Friday, October 10, vs. Chicago Stars (7:30 p.m.)

- Sunday, November 2, vs. Bay FC (3 or 5 p.m.)

Those who collect punches from all five games can turn their card into Guest Services at the regular season finale. Club personnel will collect information, including shirt size, and contact fans when sweatshirts are available for pickup.

Single game tickets are available at RacingLouFC.com or by calling (502) 568-2489. Options include a new Family Pack for groups of 4-6 with each ticket including a $15 concession voucher. Fans who have never been to a game before at Lynn Family Stadium can also visit RacingLouFC.com/first to claim their first ticket free courtesy of Kroger.







