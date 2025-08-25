San Diego Wave FC Announces Full Fan Experience Details for Alex Morgan's Jersey Retirement Match

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will host one of the most anticipated matches in Club history on Sunday, September 7, as the team celebrates the career of former Wave FC captain and U.S. Women's National Team star Alex Morgan with her official Jersey Retirement Match, presented by Alaska Airlines. The Wave will take on the Houston Dash at Snapdragon Stadium, with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. PT live on ESPN.

Parking lots will open at 1:00 p.m. PT, Fan Fest, presented by LaCroix, will run from 2:00-5:00 p.m. PT, and gates will open at 3:30 p.m. PT to allow fans extra time to take part in the matchday festivities.

Throughout the event, fans will enjoy special moments recognizing Morgan's career, along with exclusive opportunities to commemorate the night.

MATCHDAY HIGHLIGHTS

10,000 Pink Headband Giveaway - The first 10,000 fans will receive a commemorative pink headband in honor of the iconic pink pre-wrap Alex made famous during her career.

Fan Fest, presented by LaCroix - live music, themed Alex Morgan activities, poster giveaways and a photo opportunity with a "13" floral display, will take place on the East Lawn outside of Snapdragon Stadium.

Limited-Edition Merchandise - fans in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase special Alex Morgan-themed merchandise at all retail locations while supplies last, including a limited-edition collab with TOGETHXR. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Alex Morgan Foundation.

Alex Morgan Homebreak - the largest Homebreak in Club history will take place with 130 participants, including Homebreak members from the past four seasons. Alex's Homebreak offers youth girls' teams in San Diego the opportunity to attend a Wave FC match. All tickets have been donated to the Homebreak by Pura Vida.

Halftime Entertainment - Jessica Haas, America's first female award-winning speed painter, will create a live Alex Morgan-inspired artwork in under 10 minutes. The finished piece will be auctioned to benefit the Alex Morgan Foundation.

POST-MATCH CEREMONY

Following the final whistle, fans are invited to stay for the official Alex Morgan Jersey Retirement Ceremony, featuring:

Tribute videos celebrating Morgan's illustrious career

Special guest intro speaker and a speech from Alex Morgan herself

Unveiling of the iconic #13 inside Snapdragon Stadium

COMMUNITY EVENTS LEADING UP TO MATCHDAY

On Wednesday, September 4, the Alex Morgan Foundation and Wave FC will host a Community Soccer Clinic at the Mission Valley YMCA, inviting local youth soccer players for an evening of training and mentorship from Alex and Wave FC staff.

City buildings will be lit up in Wave colors to honor Morgan the weekend of the match.

Special pop-up photo opportunities at various locations in San Diego will be announced soon, plus a special commemorative mural will be unveiled in North Park.







