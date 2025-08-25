Houston Dash Extend Unbeaten Streak to Four Matches

Published on August 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash played to a 1-1 draw tonight against Seattle Reign FC at Shell Energy Stadium. The Dash are unbeaten in their last four games and have posted a 2-0-2 record since league play resumed on Aug. 2. The team currently sits two points behind the eighth and final playoff spot with seven matches left in the regular season.

Houston opened the scoring in the 46th minute after forward Yazmeen Ryan won the ball at the edge of the box. The U.S. Women's National team forward dribbled past Seattle's backline and slotted her shot around the goalkeeper into the back of the net. The goal marked her second of the season.

Seattle Reign scored the equalizer in the 65th minute after Sofia Huerta launched a cross that found Jordyn Huitema at the far post.

Notably, tonight's match saw forward Clarissa Larisey make her NWSL debut, entering in the 82nd minute. The Canadian international joined the team over the summer break from Crystal Palace FC, following four seasons in Europe. She made an immediate impact, setting up a dangerous chance for Houston with a strong run and pass to forward Evelina Duljan and that led to an effort that forced a save from the Seattle goalkeeper.

The Dash nearly opened the scoring in the opening minute as forward Kiki Van Zanten whipped in a cross to forward Messiah Bright, whose effort went wide of the far post.

Seattle Reign FC created their first dangerous chance in the eighth minute, but defender Paige Nielsen stepped up with a key block inside the box to keep the visitors off the scoresheet. Nielsen finished the match with four clearances.

Defender Avery Patterson tested the Seattle goalkeeper in the 14th minute, unleashing a shot on target that was ultimately saved.

Houston threatened again in the 21st minute as Van Zanten weaved into the box and laid the ball off, but goalkeeper Claudia Dickey came up with the stop to deny the opportunity. The Dash nearly broke through on a corner kick moments later following a long-range effort from midfielder Danny Colaprico that rattled the crossbar.

The Dash nearly doubled their lead in the 55th minute, when midfielder Delanie Sheehan took a touch outside the box and fired a shot on target, but her effort went just over the crossbar.

Houston continued to push late, earning a free kick in the 89th minute. Ryan delivered a curling ball into the box that found midfielder Sarah Puntigam, but her shot was denied by Dickey. The team's final effort came in second-half stoppage time, when Puntigam found Larisey in space, but the forward's shot drifted just wide of the post as the Dash searched for a winner.

The Dash travel to Lunn Family Stadium to face Racing Louisville on Sunday, August 24, kicking off a stretch of three consecutive road games. Fans can follow the action live via NWSL+

---

Houston Dash (4-8-5; 19 pts.) 1-1 Seattle Reign FC (7-5-5; 26pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 17

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 5,481

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dash 0 1 1

Seattle Reign FC 0 1 1

HOU: Yazmeen Ryan 2 (unassisted) 47'

SEA: Jordyn Huitema 3 (Sofia Huerta 1) 65'

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell; Allysha Chapman, Paige Nielsen, Natalie Jacobs, Avery Patterson; Danielle Colaprico (Sarah Puntigam 64'), Maggie Graham, Kiki Van Zanten (Ryan Gareis 82'); Delanie Sheehan (Clarissa Larisey 82'), Messiah Bright (Evelina Duljan 64'), Yazmeen Ryan

Unused substitutes: Abby Smith, Sophie Schmidt, Belle Briede, Christen Westphal, Katie Lind

Seattle Reign FC: Claudia Dickey; Phoebe McClernon, Lauren Barnes (Emily Mason, 87'), Sofia Huerta, Madison Curry; Ji So-Yun (Lynn Biyendolo 64'), Samantha Meza (Jess Fishlock 87'), Nérilia Mondésir (Emeri Adames 74'); Ainsley McCammon (Sallty Menti 63'), Maddie Dahlien, Jordyn Huitema

Unused substitutes: Maddie Prohaska, Angharad James-Turner, Mia Fishel, Jordyn Bugg

DISCIPLINE:

SEA: Sally Menti (reckless offense; foul) 68'

SEA: Emily Mason (tactical foul; foul) 90'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Iryna Petrunok

Assistant: Ben Rigel

Assistant: Ricardo Ocampo

Fourth Official: Sean Caouette

VAR: Alyssa Nichols

Weather: 93 degrees, sunny







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.