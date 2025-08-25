San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to Racing Louisville FC

Published on August 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (8-4-5, 29 points) fell 1-0 to Racing Louisville (7-4-6, 25 points) at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday night. Despite generating several strong chances, a second-half goal from Emma Sears proved to be the difference.

San Diego created the game's first dangerous look in the 33rd minute from an in-swinging corner that midfielder Gia Corley rose to meet, but Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer made a one-handed save to keep the match scoreless.

Louisville struck in the 59th minute when a ball into the box found Emma Sears on the back post. Sears calmly brought the ball down on her chest and fired a low shot past Kailen Sheridan to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

The Wave pushed for an equalizer late, nearly breaking through in the 78th minute. A powerful strike from Kenza Dali deflected inside the box and found the head of Makenzy Robbe, who redirected on frame, but Bloomer collected the ball to secure the clean sheet.

Next Match:  Wave FC will travel to face the Seattle Reign on Friday, Aug. 29 at Lumen Field. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and it will be streamed live on Paramount+, NWSL+, and broadcast locally on KUSI.

Notes:   

San Diego held 71% possession and generated 22 shots.

Wave FC completed 576 passes at 89.1% accuracy, more than doubling Louisville's 233 passes. Scoring Summary:

LOU - Sears (7) (Hase, 1) 59'

Misconduct Summary:

LOU - Borges (Caution) 22'

LOU - Flint (Caution) 48'

San Diego Wave FC:  GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb (Armstrong 90'), D Lundkvist, D Wesley, M Dali, M McCaskill (Fazer 61'), M Ascanio (Barcenas 60'), F Corley (Dudinha 76'), F Leon (Robbe 75'), F Cascarino 

Subs not used:  GK Haračić, D McMahon, D Armstrong, M Fusco, F Carusa

Racing Louisville FC: GK Bloomer, D Petersen, D Wright ©, D Jean, D Sonis, M Flint, M DeMelo (O'Kane 71'), M Borges (DiGrande 65'), F Hase, F Weber (Fischer 65'), F Sears

Subs not used:  GK Roque, GK White, D Baron, D Scott, M Kalitta, F Balcer

Attendance: 12,966

Stats Summary:  SD / LOU

Shots: 22 / 12

Shots on Target: 8 / 2

Corners: 11 / 0

Fouls: 4 / 9

Offsides: 1 / 3

Saves: 1 / 8

Possession: 71.3% / 28.7%







