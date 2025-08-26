13 Stats, 13 Days Before Alex Morgan's No. 13 Jersey Is Retired

Published on August 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







There are only 13 days until San Diego Wave FC celebrates legend, Alex Morgan, at her Jersey Retirement Match on September 7. Ahead of the night, read about Morgan's historic career with the 13 iconic stats below:

Alex Morgan is the first-ever Wave FC player to have her jersey retired.

Morgan is the only player to ever wear the number 13 for San Diego.

The forward played in 62 career matches with San Diego Wave FC.

Morgan remains as San Diego's all-time leading scorer with 28 goals across all competitions.

The forward also contributed 8 assists for San Diego Wave FC, the Club's all-time record (tied with Delphine Cascarino).

Morgan made 150 appearances across her 12 years in the NWSL (Portland Thorns, Orlando Pride, Wave FC).

She scored 60 goals throughout her NWSL career, ranking fourth all-time in league history.

18 of those goals throughout the NWSL were game-winning goals, ranking second all-time in league history.

Morgan tallied 88 goal contributions (goals & assists) across the league.

Morgan won the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot with 16 goals, leading San Diego to become the first expansion team in NWSL history to qualify for the playoffs.

In 2023, the captain helped guide the Wave to its first-ever trophy, lifting the NWSL Shield.

Morgan scored the game winning goal in San Diego's 2024 Challenge Cup win against Gotham FC.

Morgan was one of the league's original allocated players in 2013 and secured the inaugural NWSL Championship with the Portland Thorns.

Tickets for the match on September 7 at 5:30 p.m. PT are available for purchase here. More information regarding fan experiences surrounding the night can be found here and fan can further participate in the celebration of Morgan by visiting the Thank You Alex page.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.