Racing Sees Another Late Lead Slip Away in Draw with Houston Dash

Published on August 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Louisville City FC on game night

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC on game night(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

In a pattern becoming painfully familiar, Racing Louisville FC conceded a stoppage time goal Friday en route to a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dash.

That's now three games in the last four Racing has dropped points due to an opposing goal after the 90th minute - this one courtesy of Houston's Evelina Duljan, who canceled out Taylor Flint's second-half header at Lynn Family Stadium.

Racing has now lost 10 points from winning positions this season, second-most in the NWSL after recent away draws with the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit. Last weekend, Louisville appeared to have bucked the trend when holding off San Diego Wave FC for a key road victory.

"Super unfortunate to concede that late (goal)," coach Bev Yanez said of the Houston draw. "I think you started to see measures taking place in reference to obviously free kicks that we have to get to the corner, to hold up the ball to start to kill off the game. ... We just need to be better in that scenario altogether.

"Houston's known for those late goals as well, but in the league, you're seeing a lot of late goals across the board. But obviously, for us, it was very important for us to be able to close out this game and get three points and continue to ride that momentum and confidence. So, it's very unfortunate. Obviously, it's a point at home, but we would've obviously preferred the three."

It is indeed still another point, extending Louisville's unbeaten run to a season-high four games. Notably, the only team to beat Racing since May 17 is the league-leading Kansas City Current.

Yanez's team held its seventh-place position in the NWSL standings - a playoff spot - and heading into the weekend moved even on points with the fifth-place Portland Thorns and sixth-place Seattle Reign.

Chances were in abundance for Racing throughout the match as it set a new season-high in shots with 22. The shooting boots just let the group down.

The hosts' lone tally came from Flint in the 72nd minute as she redirected a brilliant Courtney Petersen cross for a go-ahead goal. It increased Louisville's league-leading headed goals total to eight, while Flint secured her seventh career headed goal and her fourth goal this season.

"We had a really nice play set up for me," Flint said. "Every time I score a header from a corner, I see the red sea part and it's just me and the goal. I had that same feeling, so it felt good."

The Dash, one of the most clinical teams in late-game situations in 2025, didn't go away after falling behind. Houston piled on pressure in search of an equalizer. The visitors leveled seconds into stoppage time when Duljan struck a shot through traffic to level the score.

One positive amid the disappointment was the debut start for Racing's newly acquired young star Makenna Morris. Morris, who was dealt to Louisville via a trade with Washington earlier this week, played 71 minutes on the left side of defense Friday. She finished tied for the team lead in chances created (3) and tackles won (2).

"She's an experienced player for how young she is," Janine Sonis said. "She's solid. She's really good on the ball. She's super composed - a great defender, and can bring a lot in the attack. Similar to me, a winger by nature, but has spent time at fullback. We're really excited to have her. Huge, huge addition to this group. ... She's been here for three days and you wouldn't have known it by her performance."

Louisville's pursuit of a playoff spot continues next Friday at Lynn Family Stadium, where Racing hosts Portland for an 8 p.m. kickoff.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Houston Dash

Date: August 29, 2025

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Weather: 76 degrees, partly sunny

Attendance: 6,095

Scoring

Racing Louisville FC (0, 1, 1)

Houston Dash (0, 1, 1)

Goals:

Racing Louisville FC

71' Taylor Flint (Courtney Petersen)

Houston Dash

90'+1 Evelina Duljan (Yazmeen Ryan)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 4 - Makenna Morris (71' 20 - Katie O'Kane), 11 - Courtney Petersen, 5 - Ellie Jean, 16 - Janine Sonis (c), 26 - Taylor Flint, 8 - Ary Borges (62' 14 - Marisa DiGrande), 7 - Savannah DeMelo (87' 88 - Bethany Balcer), 6 - Ella Hase, 13 - Emma Sears, 9 - Kayla Fischer (46' 42 - Sarah Weber)

Subs not used: 33 - Cristina Roque, 77 - Madison White; 15 - Ángela Barón, 31 - Katie Scott, 32 - Avery Kalitta

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Houston Dash: 1 - Jane Campbell (c); 2 - Allysha Chapman, 14 - Paige Nielsen, 4 - Natalie Jacobs, 15 - Avery Patterson, 24 - Danielle Colaprico (79' 17 - Sarah Puntigam), 23 - Maggie Graham, 8 - Delanie Sheehan (79' 7 - Evelina Duljan), 11 - Yazmeen Ryan, 12 - Kiki van Zanten (90'+2 13 - Sophie Schmidt), 6 - Messiah Bright (60' 9 - Clarissa Laris ey)

Subs not used: 35 - Abby Smith; 20 - Christen Westphal, 21 - Ryan Gareis, 22 - Michelle Alozie, 25 - Katie Lind

Head Coach: Fabrice Gautrat

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / Houston Dash

Shots: 22 / 15

Shots on Goal: 5 / 6

Expected goals: 1.96 / 1.20

Possession: 44% / 56%

Fouls: 14 / 12

Offside: 3 / 1

Corners: 8 / 8

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

8' Kayla Fischer (yellow)

77' Savannah DeMelo (yellow)

90'+7 Taylor Flint (yellow)

Houston Dash:

45'+4 Delanie Sheehan (yellow)

Match referee: Atahan Yaya

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.