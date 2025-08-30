Angel City Football Club Kicks off Jam-Packed Fall Home Match Campaign with Ticket Packs, Theme Nights, and More

Published on August 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) recently unveiled a dynamic new campaign, "You Have to Be Here," to energize the community and rally fans for the remaining five home matches of 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. Meant to drive attendance, promote theme nights, giveaways, and ticket packs, the club's innovative slate of activations is designed to make matchdays unforgettable, bring the city together, and help pack BMO Stadium for the club's critical playoff push.

ACFC match day ticket packs, which include a ticket to the match and a specialty item, are available now. The September 1 Labor Day match features two ticket packs, LA Kings Beanie and a college tailgate ticket bundle with a beer stein and a free Heineken.

Hello Kitty © returns to BMO Stadium on September 18 with a special ticket pack featuring an exclusive ACFC x Hello Kitty © bag charm and on October 6, fans can purchase a ticket pack that will include a limited edition scarf for Celebración de Culturas.

On September 18, fans who place a 2026 Season Ticket Member deposit will receive a complimentary ticket to the match and can participate in an Open House to select their seat for the coming season.

Angel City FC will host pivotal home games and celebrations at BMO Stadium for the remainder of the season, including:

Date Opponent Features Kickoff Theme Night MON Bay FC L.A. DAY 6:00pm Sprouts: LA Day 9/1/2025 Presented by Sprouts Gate Giveaway: Mini Skateboard Fan Fest Starts @ 2:00pm Ticket Packs: LA Kings Beanie Ticket Pack College Stein Ticket Pack THURS Washington Spirit EQUAL PAY AWARENESS 7:30pm Pay Awareness 9/18/2025 Special Open House for fans that make a 2026 Season Ticket Member Deposit Ticket Pack: Hello Kitty® Bag Charm MON Kansas City Current CELEBRACIÓN de CULTURAS 7:30pm BMO: Celebración de Culturas 10/6/2025 presented by BMO Ticket Pack: Culturas Scarf SUN 10/12/25 Houston Dash NATIVE AMERICAN 2:00pm Yaamava': Native American Heritage Day HERITAGE DAY presented by Yaamava' Fan Fest Starts @ 10:00am Ticket Pack: Sisters Night Angel City Cosmetic Pouch SUN Portland Thorns FC FAN APPRECIATION DAY 2:00pm CarMax: Fan Appreciation Game 10/19/2025 presented by CarMax Gate Giveaway: Player Wobble Pin Fan Fest Starts @ 10:00am

"Angel City is committed to a fun, inclusive, even magical game day with something for everyone," said ACFC CEO and Co-Founder Julie Uhrman. "Our home games in the second half of the 2025 season are no exception. We are incredibly excited for the different activations, themes, and entertainment that we have planned alongside our amazing partners. Whether you're a day one supporter or first time guest, there has never been a better time to come to an Angel City match."

Season and single game tickets are available now at angelcity.com/tickets. Follow @weareangelcity for campaign updates, exclusive offers, and details on every activation.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.