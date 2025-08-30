Late Heroics Spark Houston Dash's Fifth Straight Unbeaten Match
Published on August 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Houston Dash scored in dramatic fashion again to earn a 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium this evening. Forward Evelina Duljan scored her first goal of the season in the final moments of the match to extend Houston's unbeaten run to five matches, the longest unbeaten streak for the team since the 2023 season (May-June).
Houston has now earned 12 points from a deficit this season, the most of any team in league play. The team has also scored in seven consecutive games, the longest stretch for the Dash since an eight-game run during the 2019 season.
Forward Yazmeen Ryan tallied the assist on the equalizer and that is her third goal contribution in the last four matches. Ryan scored the equalizer against Seattle at Shell Energy Stadium last week and tallied an assist on the game-winning goal against the North Carolina Courage on Aug. 8.
Louisville took the lead in the 71st minute following a corner kick from Courtney Peterson that found Taylor Flint at the far post. Flint would earn a caution towards the end of the match for a reckless foul on defender Avery Patteson at midfield. The defender will miss Louisville's next match due to yellow card accumulation.
Houston's first opportunity came in the fourth minute after midfielder Kiki Van Zanten forced a turnover. The Jamaican international played the ball to Ryan in space, but the Louisville goalkeeper was well positioned to make the save at the near post.
Houston forced a save 10 minutes later after Van Zanten switched the ball towards the right flank. Patterson played a pass towards the top of the box for midfielder Delanie Sheehan, but her effort was saved at the near post.
Dash captain Jane Campbell was called into action in the 25th minute to deny Kayla Fischer following a turnover outside the box. The Dash goalkeeper finished with five saves against Louisville tonight.
Moments later Sheehan led the charge into the final third, playing the ball wide to Van Zanten. The Jamaican international dribbled into the box and found Ryan, but her effort went wide of the near post.
Louisville had a dangerous chance in first-half stoppage time with a shot from Janine Sonis, but defender Paige Nielsen rose to clear the ball at the back post to deny Fischer.
Forward Clarissa Larisey entered the match in the 60th minute and nine minutes later she forced a save at the near post. Larisey is one of two players to join the Dash during the secondary transfer window.
Houston nearly responded in the 85th minute from a set piece. Ryan delivered a dangerous corner into the box that found Patterson for a header, but her shot was shy of the post.
Just a minute later, the Dash threatened again as Larisey found defender Natalie Jacobs in space, but Jacobs' effort went wide of the far post. Moments later, Ryan nearly created the go-ahead goal after a pass to midfielder Maggie Graham at the back post, but the rookie's shot was denied.
Campbell was into action once more in the third minute of stoppage time to deny her former teammate, Marisa DiGrande from close range. The veteran shot stopper tallied another save minutes later, climbing to the top corner to deny another former teammate, Courtney Petersen to preserve the point for Houston.
The Dash travel to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, to take on San Diego Wave in the second of three consecutive road games. Fans can follow the action live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and stream on ESPN+ starting at 7:30 p.m. CT.
---
Louisville FC (7-6-5; 26pts.) 1-1 Houston Dash (5-8-5; 20pts.)
NWSL Regular Season - Game 18
Lynn Family Stadium - Louisville, Kentucky
Attendance: 6,095
TEAM
1H
2H
FT
Racing Louisville FC
0
1
1
Houston Dash
0
1
1
LOU: Taylor Flint 4 (Courtney Petersen 3) 71'
HOU: Evelina Duljan 1 (Yazmeen Ryan 2) 91'
Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Allysha Chapman, Paige Nielsen, Natalie Jacobs, Avery Patterson; Kiki Van Zanten (Sophie Schmidt 92'), Danielle Colaprico (Sarah Puntigam 79'), Maggie Graham; Delanie Sheehan (Evelina Duljan 79'), Messiah Bright (Clarissa Larisey 60'), Yazmeen Ryan
Unused substitutes: Abby Smith, Christen Westphal, Ryan Gareis, Michelle Alozie, Katie Lind
Racing Louisville FC: Jordyn Bloomer; Courtney Petersen, Makenna Morris (Katie O'Kane 71'), Ellie Jean, Janine Sonis (c); Ary Borges (Marisa DiGrande 62'), Savannah DeMelo, Taylor Flint; Ella Hase, Kayla Fischer, Emma Sears
Unused substitutes: Ángela Barón, Katie Scott, Avery Kalitta, Cristina Roque, Sarah Weber, Madison White, Bethany Balcer
DISCIPLINE:
LOU: Kayla Fischer (reckless offense; foul) 8'
HOU: Delanie Sheehan (reckless offense; foul) 45+4'
LOU: Savannah DeMelo (tactical foul; foul) 77'
LOU: Taylor Flint (reckless offense; foul) 90+7'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Atahan Yaya
Assistant: Matthew Rodman
Assistant: Jacob Little
Fourth Official: Wes Caouette
VAR: Danielle Chesky
Weather: 77 degrees, cloudy
