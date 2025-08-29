Houston Dash Hit the Road for Three-Match Strech with Playoffs in Sight

Published on August 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, Aug. 29, to take on Racing Louisville FC. With nine matches remaining in the regular season, the Dash sit two points behind the eighth and final playoff spot. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the match live on NWSL+.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC

WHEN:

Friday, August 29 - 6:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

NWSL+ (Link): Jamie Hersch and McCall Zerboni

Global Feed: Michael Wottreng and Marion Crowder

The team enters the weekend unbeaten in their last four matches and looking to extend a strong run of form since league play resumed on Aug. 2. The team has claimed eight points in that stretch with key contributions from players on both sides of the ball. Houston split points last week against Seattle Reign FC in a 1-1 draw. Forward Yazmeen Ryan opened the scoring with her second goal of the season after she won the ball at the edge of the box to dribble past Seattle's backline and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

Houston travel to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, to take on San Diego Wave FC in the second of three consecutive road games. Fans can watch the action live at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, or stream it on ESPN+. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium to celebrate Noche Latina on Friday, Sept. 19 when they host Chicago Stars FC. Tickets for that match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.