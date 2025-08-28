Gotham FC Visits Orlando as Playoff Race Heats Up

Published on August 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - After wrapping up a four-match homestand that included a Concacaf W Champions Cup group-stage win, Gotham FC will return to the road when it faces the reigning NWSL champion Orlando Pride on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium, with coverage on Prime Video.

Gotham FC (5-6-6, 21 points) sits tied for eighth place in the standings with the North Carolina Courage, with nine matches remaining in the regular season. The middle of the table remains tight, with just nine points separating third and 10th place.

Gotham enters Week 18 following a scoreless draw against the Utah Royals at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Despite the result, Gotham dominated play, outshooting Utah, 18-4, with seven shots on target while conceding only one shot on goal.

Orlando (8-5-4, 28 points) sits fourth in the table but has not won an NWSL match since June 13. The Pride are winless in their last five, with three draws and two losses.

Orlando is coming off a 1-0 defeat at Angel City, where Alyssa Thompson scored the 87th-minute winner. The Pride has managed just two goals in its last five matches.

Friday marks the 27th all-time meeting between the two clubs in all competitions. Gotham holds a 10-9-7 record overall, including a 7-4-2 record on the road in Orlando. The sides split last season's series, with Gotham winning at home and falling on the road.

Following Friday's match, Gotham will travel to El Salvador for its second Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage contest, facing Alianza on Tuesday at Estadio Las Delicias.

Key Points:

The visiting team has lost only two of the 15 meetings between Orlando and Gotham FC in all competitions since the start of 2021. Both sides earned home wins in their 2024 regular-season matchups.

Despite a four-match winless run, Gotham has outshot its opponents 48-31 in that span, attempting 17 more shots than the competition.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger recorded her 14th regular-season clean sheet against Utah. She has allowed just 32 goals in her first 39 regular-season starts, and with a shutout Friday, would set an NWSL record for fewest goals allowed through a goalkeeper's first 40 starts (minimum 40 starts). The current record is 33, held by Bella Bixby.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.