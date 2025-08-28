NC Courage Loan Defender Brooklyn Courtnall to Bay FC Through End of 2025

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have loaned defender Brooklyn Courtnall to Bay FC through the end of the 2025 NWSL season, the teams jointly announced today.

The former USC standout is the Courage's first collegiate signing of the post-draft era in the NWSL, with the former USC standout signing with the Courage through the end of the 2027 season.

Courtnall has made two regular season appearances for the Courage this season, totaling 27 minutes as a substitute.

With the loan, the Courage's active roster sits at 22 with two players on loan and one on the season-ending injury list.

The Courage are back on the road this weekend, taking on the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION.







