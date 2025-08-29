Utah Royals Visit Pacific Northwest to Face Portland Thorns FC

Published on August 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah (Thursday August 28, 2025) - Utah Royals FC (1-11-5, 8 pts, 14th NWSL) remain on the road for the second consecutive week, facing Portland Thorns FC (7-5-5, 26 pts, 5th NWSL) on Friday, August 29 at 8:30 p.m. MT at Providence Park.

The Royals earned a point away at Gotham for the first time since re-entering the league in a 0-0 draw. The scoreless tie marked the second straight clean sheet for Mandy McGlynn who recorded seven saves enroute to her shut out. The goalkeeper has conceded just twice since August 3, protected by NWSL veterans Kaleigh Riehl and Kate Del Fava who once again anchored the backline, effectively keeping Spanish international Esther González off the scoreboard.

Utah went undefeated against Portland in 2024. In NWSL regular season play, the first match was played to a 0-0 draw on June 29 in Sandy. The second matchup was a 2-1 away victory at Providence Park on October 5 for the Royals, goals courtesy of Hannah Betfort and Mina Tanaka. The Royals also faced the Thorns in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, securing a 3-1 victory on July 27.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with David James and Carla Haslam:: Utah Royals FC vs. Portland Thorns FC| Providence Park | 8:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on NWSL+ with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli:: Utah Royals FC vs Portland Thorns FC | Providence Park | 8:30 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 8:00 p.m. MT

Portland Thorns FC enters this match in 5th place on the NWSL table. Over the last five matches, the club has recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw. Most recently, Portland suffered a 2-0 home loss to Kansas City. Prior to that result, the Thorns earned wins over Seattle and Chicago, secured an away draw against North Carolina, and fell on the road to the Washington Spirit. Portland will be without USWNT forward Sophia Wilson, who is currently on maternity leave.

Following Friday night's match, Utah Royals FC will remain on the road to face the North Carolina Courage on September 6. The club returns home on September 14 to host the Houston Dash, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







