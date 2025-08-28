The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC - August 29, 2025
Published on August 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Friday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Prime Video
Game Notes The Story:
Friday night's showdown will be the second and final meeting between the Pride and Gotham FC. The Pride shut out Gotham en route to a 2-0 road victory in the sides' first meeting back in March.
Friday night will also mark the last game in NWSL regular season play for the Pride until September 7th, as Orlando will kick off its 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign next Tuesday against L.D. Alajuelense.
With the home record in the all-time series even between the two sides, the Pride will look to gain the edge with a win on Friday night. Quote of the Week:
"It's two competitive teams [Pride & Gotham FC] that are looking to rekindle their form. Starting with us, we want to put on a show for our fans. It's been a while since we played in front of them. It's been a while since we got three points and we're looking to change that this Friday against Gotham."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Angel City FC 1 (8/21/25, BMO Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Alyssa Thompson
Gotham FC's Last Matchup: Gotham FC 0, Utah Royals FC 0 (8/23/25, Sports Illustrated Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: None
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 9-6-5 (Home: 4-4-2, Away: 5-2-3)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Gotham FC 0 (3/23/25, Sports Illustrated Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. L.D. Alajuelense
Date & Time: Tuesday, Sep. 2, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: ESPN+
Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, Group Stage
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 28, 2025
- Gotham FC Visits Orlando as Playoff Race Heats Up - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Acquires Defender Brooklyn Courtnall on Loan from North Carolina Courage - Bay FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC - August 29, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- NC Courage Loan Defender Brooklyn Courtnall to Bay FC Through End of 2025 - North Carolina Courage
- Chicago Stars FC Sign Colombian International Ivonne Chacón - Chicago Stars FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Returns Home to Take on the Houston Dash - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC - August 29, 2025
- Orlando Pride Midfielder Morgan Gautrat Loaned to Newcastle United W.F.C
- Orlando Pride Forward Barbra Banda Placed on Season Ending Injury List
- Orlando Pride Falls 1-0 to Angel City FC
- Orlando Pride Breaking New Barriers with Jacquie Ovalle Signing