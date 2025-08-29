Angel City Football Club Midfielder Kennedy Fuller and Head Coach Alex Straus Quotes

Published on August 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) are preparing for their upcoming home match against Bay FC on Monday, September 1, streaming live on CBSSN and airing regionally on FanDuel Sports Network (6:00 p.m. PT kickoff). Kennedy Fuller and Head Coach Alex Straus were made available to press today to discuss the match.

Please see quotes below:

Midfielder Kennedy Fuller

On preparation coming off of win against Orlando Pride and heading into the match against Bay FC:

"We're starting to build. Alex coming in has been a lot of change, within our on-field, off-the-field culture of the team, and so it's been super good for us to build and learn. We've seen little drops of that through San Diego, and through Utah, and being able to put a product that we're proud of against Orlando. We started to see pieces come together from the goalkeeper all the way to the front line, and that's been fun to play with.

"Being able to have a sense of belief after coming off of halftime and then into the last 45 minutes of the game, and into the stoppage time, was super important. We ended up being able to put a product out there against Orlando, and we're looking to continue that through our next game against Bay and then on to our East Coast road trip as well."

On her change in roles on the pitch:

"I have had lots of talks with all of our technical staff. I'm really focused on performing and doing what I can and what I'm asked to do for the team. I think whether that's deeper, or whether that's higher, as long as I'm able to help the players around me is the most important. I've had fun learning both [ the 10 and the 6 positions]."

"From last season to this season at the 10, I feel like I've grown in my knowledge, but also being able to drop into the 6. I'm excited to complete myself as a player. Even though they're both in the midfield, they are completely different, and being able to complete my game is what I'm learning to do. I am 18, and so development is super important, and that's something that I'm learning and hopefully able to do through the changes of both positions."

ACFC Head Coach Alex Straus

On Kennedy Fuller changing roles on the pitch and player flexibility:

"She played the 6 in the first couple of games, and against Orlando, she was moved up a little bit higher. We have had some issues with our injury situations and availability for some players, so we needed to use our roster. I believe very much that instead of having 30 players on a roster, it's good to have a smaller roster. You also need to have the talent in your roster that can play in different positions, and that they're not just limited to one position, and Kennedy is one of those players."

"We tend to forget she's just turned 18, and she's already played enormously [well] and in many games in the NWSL for a player that age. I'm really looking forward to seeing Kennedy Fuller play when she is 25...I think she's gonna be really good. If it's as a 6 or if it's as a 10, I don't know. I think she can do both."

On the process of consistency coming from Orlando Pride win:

"We look at 'how do we get to where we were on Thursday?'. There will be ups and downs, but it's not like we're going to lose our heads because we won one football match. We want to win more, but we know that in that journey, we will also lose. There are things that have been good lately."

"We have gone two games without letting in goals. The first part of the season we felt like we needed to score at least 3 goals to win the football matches. That's been good lately. Then we have to see if we can keep it consistent that we move forward on those processes... time, we need to see this consistency of performance targets. Those are the things that we look for and we try to build into the games."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.