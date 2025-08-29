Gotham FC Loans Nyamekye to Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on August 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder Stella Nyamekye

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder Stella Nyamekye(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has loaned midfielder Stella Nyamekye to Gainbridge Super League side Fort Lauderdale United FC, the club announced Thursday.

The loan agreement runs through the end of the calendar year and includes a mutual option to extend through the end of the 2025-26 Super League campaign, which finishes in May. Gotham FC retains the option to recall Nyamekye in January for the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which kicks off Jan. 28.

Nyamekye, 19, joined Gotham in December from Dreamz Ladies FC in Ghana. She has made two appearances in NWSL play, totaling 24 minutes.

While with Dreamz Ladies in 2024, Nyamekye was nominated for the CAF Young Player of the Year Award.

Nyamekye will join Fort Lauderdale as the club enters its second season in the Gainbridge Super League. Fort Lauderdale finished as league runner-up last season, falling, 1-0, to the Tampa Bay Sun in the final.

On the international stage, Nyamekye represented Ghana this summer at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where she scored in a semifinal loss in penalties to host Morocco.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.