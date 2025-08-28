Chicago Stars FC Sign Colombian International Ivonne Chacón

Published on August 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars agreed today to terms with Levante U.D. for the transfer of Colombian international, Ivonne Chacón, to the Stars for an undisclosed transfer fee. Chacón joins Chicago through the 2027 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season and will join the team upon approval of her P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.

"Ivonne is a dynamic player with experience playing in Colombia, Spain and with the Colombian national team," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Ivonne's experience, combined with her speed, strength and nose for goal, paired with the incredible talent we already have on the roster, will add another level to our game. We are incredibly excited to welcome Ivonne to the team and look forward to seeing her excel on the pitch."

"This is a new challenge in my career, and I am ready to give my best for the Chicago Stars and their fans," said Chacón.

Chacón spent three years in Spain playing for Valencia and Levante in Liga F. Last season with Levante, the Colombian native played 30 matches and made 30 starts, while also scoring 11 goals. Over two seasons with Valencia, Chacón played 54 league matches, making 22 starts, scoring eight goals and recording one assist. Prior to playing in Liga F, the 27-year-old played in Colombia, most recently for Millonarios FC and Independiente Santa Fe. In 2020, Chacón won the Colombian Championship with Santa Fe.

In 2022, the forward received her first call-up to the Colombian Women's National Team. The forward played 4 matches with Colombia that year, logging 163 minutes and recording one assist. Chacón's performances on the international stage earned the Colombian a place on the team for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Colombia and Chacón made it to the quarterfinal stage of the tournament - the furthest any Colombian team has ever gone in the World Cup - before losing 2-1 to England.

The Chicago Stars travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Spirit August 31, at 3 p.m. CT. Fans in Chicago can join the Chicago Stars for Summer Fest, presented by Sloan Valve Company and taking place at 1508 W Jarvis Ave, Chicago, Illinois beginning at 1 p.m. CT. Fans in attendance can enjoy family friendly games and a live DJ leading up to a watch party for the Stars' match against the Spirit. Following that match, the Chicago Stars head to the north shore for the Wintrust Lakefront Faceoff match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Tickets are still available at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.