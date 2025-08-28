Bay FC Acquires Defender Brooklyn Courtnall on Loan from North Carolina Courage

Published on August 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has acquired defender Brooklyn Courtnall on loan from the North Carolina Courage for the remainder of the 2025 NWSL season for a conditional loan fee. Courtnall will join the club's roster ahead of this week's match at Angel City FC.

"Brooklyn is a dynamic addition to our roster, and we're thrilled to have her with Bay FC for the remainder of the season," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "Her pace, work ethic, and competitiveness bring real value to the team, and we're excited to see the impact she can make on the pitch."

Signed to her first professional contract ahead of this season, the rookie defender has appeared in three matches with North Carolina in 2025. She made her professional debut March 30 vs. Portland Thorns FC, before logging another appearance off the bench April 13. She scored her first goal as a professional July 25 in a friendly against storied Liga MX Femenil side Chivas.

Courtnall joined North Carolina after four seasons collegiately at the University of Southern California. With the Trojans, she earned All-conference honors each season, taking home three All-Pac 12 Third Team distinctions through her junior year. She earned first team All-Big 10 and First Team All-American honors her senior campaign, also helping her squad to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament. She was teammates with Bay FC forward Penelope Hocking her freshman season. Internationally, she represented Canada at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, appearing in all three of her squad's group stage matches.

Bay FC head south to take on in-state rival Angel City FC this week, the third matchup this season between the two clubs and first in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for Monday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. PT from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and NBC Sports Bay Area. The club returns home the following Saturday, Sept. 6 as the first-place Kansas City Current makes its only scheduled trip to the Bay Area.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.