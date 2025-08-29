Chicago Stars FC Place Midfielder, Shea Groom, on Season-Ending-Injury List

Published on August 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC have placed midfielder, Shea Groom, on the season-ending-injury list, the team announced today.

Groom sustained a lower leg injury in the 28th minute of the Stars' match against Seattle Reign FC. This season, Groom has played 14 matches, while making nine starts for the Chicago Stars. The midfielder also has two goals on the season, including a pivotal goal against Bay FC August 10 to earn a tie for the Stars. Groom joined the Stars in 2024 and has since played 37 matches, started 16, scored two goals and recorded three assists across all competitions.

The Chicago Stars wish Groom a speedy recovery and are committed to helping and supporting Shea throughout her recovery.







