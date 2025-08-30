Orlando Pride Fall, 2-0, to Gotham FC

Published on August 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando, FL - Orlando Pride (8-6-4, 28 points) were defeated by Gotham FC (6-6-6, 24 points) via a 2-0 scoreline at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday evening. The loss was the Pride's first at home to Gotham FC in NWSL regular season play since April of 2023.

Gotham forward Esther González opened the scoring for the visiting side in the 13th minute while midfielder Jaelin Howell found the back of the net in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Pride will turn its attention to Tuesday, Sept. 1, as it gets set to participate in the Club's first-ever international tournament, the 2025/26 Concacaf W Champions Cup. Orlando is set to host LD Alajuelense of the Costa Rican Women's Premier Division at Inter&Co Stadium in its first Group Stage match. Media interested in covering the match can apply here.

Scoring Summary:

13' Esther González (Rose Lavelle) - GFC 1, ORL 0

45+1' Jaelin Howell - GFC 2, ORL 0

Match Notes:

Kylie Nadaner made her 81st regular season start, tying Ashlyn Harris for 2nd all-time for the Pride.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse started in her 47th straight game, which is the second most consecutive starts in Pride history.

Head Coach Seb Hines made three changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last match with forward Prisca Chilufya and defenders Kerry Abello and Rafaelle earning a spot in the Starting XI. Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Obviously, disappointed with the result. Felt the players worked extremely hard. I thought we started really well. We're just in this moment right now together and we need to help each other get out of this moment to go and win games. I can't fault the players' efforts. We're going to continue to work hard, we're going to continue to strive to turn it around, and we won't give up."

Next Match: The Orlando Pride begin its run in the Concacaf W Champions Cup as it welcomes LD Alajuelense of the Costa Rican Women's Premier Division for its first Group Stage match. Kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Paramount+.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 0 0

NJ/NY Gotham FC 2 0 2 Lineups, substitutions, misconduct summary and all stats available in the Match Report.

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Aug. 29, 2025

Attendance: 7,132

Heineken Star of the Match: Ally Lemos







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.