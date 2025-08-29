Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Gotham FC on Prime Video

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video (USA), ESPN SSA (Africa,) Stan Sports (Australia), XSports & Canal GOAT TV (Brazil), CANAL 11 (Portugal), TNT Sport (UK+Ireland), Dubai TV, (Middle East and North Africa) ESPN (Netherlands)

The Story:

Friday night's showdown will be the second and final meeting between the Pride and Gotham FC. The Pride shut out Gotham en route to a 2-0 road victory in the sides' first meeting back in March.

Friday night will also mark the last game in NWSL regular season play for the Pride until September 7th, as Orlando will kick off its 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign next Tuesday against L.D. Alajuelense.

With the home record in the all-time series even between the two sides, the Pride will look to gain the edge with a win on Friday night.

Quote of the Week:

"It's two competitive teams [Pride & Gotham FC] that are looking to rekindle their form. Starting with us, we want to put on a show for our fans. It's been a while since we played in front of them. It's been a while since we got three points and we're looking to change that this Friday against Gotham."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Angel City FC 1 (8/21/25, BMO Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Alyssa Thompson

Gotham FC's Last Matchup: Gotham FC 0, Utah Royals FC 0 (8/23/25, Sports Illustrated Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: None

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 9-6-5 (Home: 4-4-2, Away: 5-2-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Gotham FC 0 (3/23/25, Sports Illustrated Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. L.D. Alajuelense

Date & Time: Tuesday, Sep. 2, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: ESPN+

Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, Group Stage







