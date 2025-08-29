What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Gotham FC on Friday Night

Published on August 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (8-5-4, 28 points) vs Gotham FC (5-6-6, 21 points)

When: Friday, August 29, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Attend: Tickets

TV: Watch on Prime Video

As the Pride host Gotham FC in primetime, here are five things to watch for

Last Time Out

The Pride are set to host NJ/NY Gotham on Friday night in the second matchup between the two sides this season. Earlier in the season, the Pride emerged victorious at Sports Illustrated Stadium with a 2-0 win.

The Pride jumped out to an early lead thanks to a Lilly Reale own goal off of a set piece. The goal is the fastest goal the Pride have scored all season. Marta scored the Pride's second goal of the match from the penalty spot in first half stoppage time, and the Pride were able to see the rest of the match through and secure all three points.

No Place Like Home

At Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando have four wins, two draws, and two losses in eight NWSL contests. The Pride are currently riding a three-match NWSL home unbeaten streak dating back to June 7 against Houston Dash. Orlando is currently just one of three teams in the NWSL to have at least four wins at home.

Passing Around the Globe

Pride defender Kylie Nadaner currently leads the entire NWSL in total passes. Nadaner has made 1,105 passes in just 16 games with the next closest player being 38 passes away with 1,067 total passes in 17 matches played.

Nadaner just recently became the second player in Pride history to attain 100 appearances with the Club and she has appeared in the second-most matches in Club history across all competitions.

Breaking Through

Forward Simone Jackson made her first professional start in the Pride's last match against Angel City FC. The rookie made her debut earlier in the season on June 20 against Racing Louisville after signing with the Club.

The University of Southern California product would go on and earn her first professional goal contribution after tallying an assist on a Prisca Chilfufya goal in a 1-1 draw against Utah Royals FC.

The Mexican Magician

The Orlando Pride has acquired Mexican international forward Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle from Tigres UANL Femenil of Mexico's Liga MX Femenil for a world-record fee. The transfer fee paid for Ovalle sets a new world record for women's soccer; for the Pride and the National Women's Soccer League.

Ovalle, 25, arrives in Orlando after eight years with Tigres Femenil where she departs as the club's all-time leading goal scorer. Known as La Maga (The Magician) for her footwork and finishing, Ovalle recorded 136 goals and 103 assists across 294 appearances for Las Amazonas across all competitions, leading the club to six Liga MX Femenil titles and three Campeón de Campeonas cups.







