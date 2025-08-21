Angel City Football Club Defender Sarah Gorden and Head Coach Alex Straus Quotes

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) are preparing for their upcoming home match against the Orlando Pride tomorrow, Thursday, August 21, streaming live on CBSSN (7:30 p.m. PT kickoff). The match will also air regionally on FanDuel Sports Network.

Defender and Captain Sarah Gordon and Head Coach Alex Straus were made available to press today to discuss the match.

Please see quotes below:

ACFC Defender and captain Sarah Gordon

On The current ACFC group and learning period

"I've been here since 2022, really 2023, and I've seen a handful of this group [that are still here], and different phases of this group. I've seen us get wins just purely based on grit and not tactics. We're learning a system and a process, and it's not easy mentally, and it's not easy physically. You also have to learn who you are within that process, not only doing what's being asked of you, but what is being asked of the group. There's just so many layers to it.

"I think being away for four games and being in the heart of this process has been really difficult for the group, but I'm really impressed with everyone. We sit through film sessions, we learn, we hear hard things, but everyone in that room wants to improve, wants to perform in the system, and wants to be their best self. I don't think you always have a group of people who really just want to be their best selves and want to be great for the group, for the coach, for the city. I'm really proud of this team, and I think it might not always be there in points and wins, yet, but I know within our group, we have a lot of belief and we have the ability to pick each other up when things aren't going right."

On the preparation for their matchup against Orlando Pride

"I think one thing that has been pretty consistent the last few weeks is we really focus on who we are and what we're going to do. That's part of the process of building this system. Alex really wants us to understand the system that we have and the things that he's asking of us, so the first thing we do is we practice what we're doing for us. Obviously that changes, week to week with who we're playing and what it's going to look like."

"Orlando has been such a good team and a good club that has had everyone's number now for the past year or two. I think that's also something that our team gets up for. We really like games and challenges like this, so that's exciting as well. But a lot of the preparation is really what we're doing and who we are."

On her role as Captain and communication with team on the pitch:

"As a captain, being a steady rock, that the group can count on, it helps being a center back, being a voice back there, kind of being a little bit of consistency. There are so many challenges and so many changes throughout a game, different things happen, your game plan goes wrong, whatever the case may be. I really try to be a voice and a rock and keep things together, which is really important."

"I obviously do my best to organize the line in front of me and that's my job. From there, hopefully giving some energy and some life into the girls, when they make good plays or when they need a little bit more support, but really focusing on the people around me has been really helpful for me."

ACFC Head Coach Alex Straus

On the best moments of how the team has played:

"Yes. The first 35 minutes against Seattle was really where we want to go. That is a really good view of how we managed to get out. We had some moments in the first half against Utah...We were not accurate enough still in the last third to create good chances. In the second half against San Diego, the intensity we put in there and the directness we had in our transition moments where we created lots of chances, but weren't able to execute on them.

On what he saw in Seattle:

The calmness and composure on the ball especially. I think we have been really good. The team was also really good all year in the high press and the intensity. What we have been lacking is a bit more composure when we have the ball. We might win some games 3-2 and lose games 3-2. We need to be brave enough to take that control of the games. Against Seattle we were calm enough to do that and we managed to build very well against them in those first 35 minutes. After that, we were not as well organized or structured."

On where the team is and where they want to go:

"We need to be humble about where we are and where we are going. At the moment, we are in a bracket with teams like Chicago, Houston, Bay and Utah. We want to be in a bracket with Orlando, Kansas, Washington - those teams, but everyone wants that. We have been working on what to identify to get there.

On some of the negative things that have affected the team:

"I think there isn't one thing. I think there is a chain of different things and reactions. It is human nature when you have been disappointed for a while, you feel like that. When you have a lot of confidence and you feel like things are going your way...you know you can get there and when you haven't it is harder. We need consistency. We have had big injuries, we have had big incidents within our team, and those things affect a team. Emotional things influence performance."

"This is a process, but we need consistency. We need to get our best players available week in and week out. That is not just for us, that is for every team. If you look at any team that is successful, they have consistency on the pitch."







