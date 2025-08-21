Bay FC Announces New All-Girls Soccer League in San Francisco

Published on August 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC, the professional women's soccer team representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced plans for a new all-girls youth soccer league in San Francisco in 2026. Bay FC is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco, to expand access to soccer for young girls, particularly in communities that historically have had fewer opportunities and access to participate in sports. Bay FC announced the news today at a Bay FC clinic at Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco's Columbia Clubhouse in the Mission in San Francisco with Bay FC players Rachel Hill and Leah Freeman. For video and photos of today's announcement and clinic, CLICK HERE.

"Bay FC is built on a deep commitment to expand access to soccer, specifically focusing on empowering young girls across the Bay Area," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "Research overwhelmingly shows that girls who participate in sports are healthier, more confident, and more likely to succeed in and out of the classroom. Yet here in the Bay Area, too many girls-especially those from under-resourced communities-miss out on the opportunity to play organized soccer due to financial barriers, lack of access, and limited connections to the sport. This support from Visa, and our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco and Bay FC, reflects all of our commitment to ensure a girl's zip code never limits her opportunity to play soccer or reach her full potential."

The new league, set to launch in 2026, builds on Bay FC and Visa's ongoing joint effort to create inclusive sports spaces for girls, specifically through Bay FC's Bay It Forward community impact program, which aims to improve access to sports and promote leadership across the region.

"At Visa, we believe every girl deserves the chance to step onto the field, dream big, and play without limits," said Kimberly Lawrence, Regional President, North America, Visa. "This new league is more than just soccer-it's about opening doors, building confidence, and creating a community where young girls can thrive. We're proud to continue to invest in the next generation of leaders-right here in our Bay Area home."

Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the Bay Area currently run co-ed soccer teams and leagues for upper elementary and middle school students. Although these leagues effectively boost youth participation, only 30% of the participants are young girls. Bay FC and Visa will work with Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco clubhouses, community organizations, and local leaders to ensure that elementary and middle school-aged girls have access to programming, specifically targeting neighborhoods such as the Mission, Excelsior, Tenderloin, Western Addition, and Bayview-Hunters Point.

"We're thrilled to be part of this exciting collaboration with Bay FC and Visa," said Rob Connolly, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco. "Every day at our Clubs, we see how access to high-quality programs and inspiring experiences help youth reach their full potential. We're proud to stand with these trusted partners to expand access to girls' soccer in an effort to build the skills, confidence, and leadership that will drive girls to success on and off the field."

Through Bay It Forward, Bay FC is delivering memorable matchday experiences for underserved, marginalized, and underrepresented communities. Bay FC provides access and leadership programming through player appearances and partner activations, builds legacy with community leaders through volunteer efforts by players and staff, and supports local non-profits through ticket and experience donations.

Today's announcement was celebrated at Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco's Columbia Park Clubhouse in San Francisco's Mission District with Street Soccer USA, a national nonprofit that builds community and life skills through the power of soccer. Street Soccer USA will play a key role in supporting the program by helping secure field space for the league's launch, including at the newly opened Visa Street Soccer Park Field in The East Cut at the Crossing in downtown San Francisco, and by providing coaching and mentorship support as the initiative develops. Later this week, participating girls will be hosted at Bay FC's historic match at Oracle Park on Saturday, August 23, marking the first time a professional women's soccer team will play at the stadium. For more information and how to purchase tickets, please visit: https://bayfc.com/tickets/







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.