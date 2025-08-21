Hogan Set for Gotham FC Debut

Published on August 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan is set to make her first appearance for Gotham FC, starting in the club's Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage opener tonight at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in Manhattan.

The 27-year-old Hogan joined Gotham FC this offseason via trade and has backed up regular starter Ann-Katrin Berger in NWSL matches. She represents one of nine changes to coach Juan Carlos Amorós's lineup from Sunday's loss to Houston.

Three other Gotham FC starters - midfielders Sofia Cook and Josefine Hasbo and defender Kayla Duran - will make their first starts for the club, which kicks off at 7 p.m. against CF Monterrey.

The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), with Paramount+ streaming with English commentary and ESPN+ streaming with Spanish commentary.

Hogan, who was Portland's primary goalkeeper over the 2024 campaign, started three matches in the 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup group stages for the Thorns.

In front of Hogan, Duran lines up next to NWSL and U.S. Women's National Team star Emily Sonnett, who drew the penalty that led to Gotham's victory three months ago in the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup final. Brazilian fullback Bruninha and Texas native Taryn Torres fill out Gotham's back line.

Cook and Hasbo are joined by Nealy Martin in the midfield. The 27-year-old Martin will wear the captain's arm band.

Up front, Geyse returns from a one-game layoff after missing Sunday's NWSL match through suspension. The Brazilian forward will lead the line with Khyah Harper and Katie Stengel flanking her. Geyse was the player of the match in the W Champions Cup semifinal win over Club América, scoring the opener in the 3-1 win.

The substitutes bench features goalkeepers Berger and Ryan Campbell; defenders Jess Carter, Mandy Freeman and Lilly Reale; midfielders Jaelin Howell, Stella Nyamekye and Sarah Schupansky; and forwards Esther González, Gabi Portilho and Mak Whitham.

Gotham FC lineup vs. CF Monterrey

1 - Shelby Hogan (GK)

3 - Bruninha

6 - Emily Sonnett

19 - Kayla Duran

8 - Taryn Torres

5 - Josefine Hasbo

14 - Nealy Martin (c)

21 - Sofia Cook

34 - Khyah Harper

10 - Geyse

28 - Katie Stengel

Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 4 - Lilly Reale, 7 - Jaelin Howell, 9 - Esther González, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 17 - Mak Whitham, 18 - Gabi Portilho, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 27 - Jess Carter, 90 - Stella Nyamekye







