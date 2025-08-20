Bay FC Set to Make History at Oracle Park as Ticket Sales Surpass NWSL Attendance Record

Published on August 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Ahead of this week's historic match at Oracle Park, Bay FC has officially sold more tickets than the NWSL attendance record for a single game with over 35,000 tickets sold. With the attendance record set to be broken, fans are encouraged to buy tickets as soon as possible to ensure their seat at this historic match where Bay FC faces off against the Washington Spirit.

"We are incredibly proud of what this match means for Bay FC, for the Bay Area, and for the NWSL," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "To set a new attendance record is a reflection of the passion and energy our fans bring every time we step on the field. This is about more than just a match, it is about pushing boundaries and creating something bigger than ourselves. Everyone who is at Oracle Park Saturday has the chance to be part of history and together show the world what's possible in women's sports."

"This is a landmark moment not just for Bay FC or the NWSL, but for the future of women's professional sports in the United States," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "Breaking the league's single-match attendance record at a venue as iconic as Oracle Park is a testament to the

growing demand, passion and momentum behind our league. This match is only the beginning of our celebration of women's soccer in the Bay Area, as we gear up to return in November to host the 2025 NWSL Championship, and the energy and enthusiasm we're seeing now sets the stage for an unforgettable finish to the season."

With a capacity of 40,260 at Oracle Park, this match has the chance to shatter the previous record of 35,038 fans set in 2024 when Bay FC visited the Chicago Red Stars at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The match will also break the record for attendance among all United States women's professional league sports.

The Show combines top NWSL players with activities that make a day in San Francisco exceptional. With talent on both teams and the crowd behind them, Bay FC is ready to put on a show and make history at Oracle Park.

Of the top 50 most attended women's professional league games, the Bay Area has been represented four times. In addition to The Show in 2025 and last year's match at Wrigley Field, the San Jose Cyber Rays were part of the 2001 WUSA Inaugural Match (34,148) and 2001 WUSA Championship Match (21,078).

The NWSL now owns 48 of the top 50 most attended matches in United States women's professional league sports history.

Rank Date Day Home Visitor Crowd Venue City State

1 6/8/24 Saturday CHI BAY 35,038 Wrigley Field Chicago IL

2 4/14/01 Saturday WAS BAY 34,148 RFK Stadium Washington DC

3 10/6/23 Friday SEA WAS 34,130 Lumen Field Seattle WA

4 11/5/23 Sunday SD SEA 32,262 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

5 3/23/24 Saturday SD KC 32,066 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

6 9/17/22 Saturday SD LA 32,000 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

7 3/25/23 Saturday SD CHI 30,854 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

8 10/15/23 Sunday SD LOU 30,312 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

9 9/8/24 Sunday SD NC 26,516 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

10 10/16/22 Sunday SD CHI 26,215 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

11 6/17/23 Saturday SD LA 25,515 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

11 11/5/23 Sunday POR GFC 25,218 Providence Park Portland OR

11 9/16/23 Saturday POR SEA 25,218 Providence Park Portland OR

14 8/11/19 Sunday POR NC 25,218 Providence Park Portland OR

15 11/11/23 Saturday SEA GFC 25,011 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

16 9/3/23 Sunday SD HOU 24,936 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

17 10/12/19 Saturday POR WAS 24,521 Providence Park Portland OR

18 6/28/24 Friday SD CHI 24,115 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

19 9/1/24 Sunday SD WAS 23,541 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

20 4/23/16 Saturday ORL HOU 23,403 Citrus Bowl Orlando FL

21 11/1/24 Friday POR LA 23,212 Providence Park Portland OR

22 6/24/23 Saturday SD SEA 22,682 Snapdragon Stadium San Diego CA

23 7/24/19 Wed POR HOU 22,329 Providence Park Portland OR

24 8/20/23 Sunday POR NC 22,107 Providence Park Portland OR

25 10/23/22 Sunday POR SD 22,035 Providence Park Portland OR

26 4/29/22 Friday LA NC 22,000 Banc of California Stadium LA CA

27 7/9/22 Saturday LA SD 22,000 Banc of California Stadium LA CA

28 7/30/22 Saturday LA SEA 22,000 Banc of California Stadium LA CA

29 9/25/22 Sunday LA LOU 22,000 Banc of California Stadium LA CA

30 3/26/23 Sunday LA GFC 22,000 BMO Stadium LA CA

31 4/23/23 Sunday LA SD 22,000 BMO Stadium LA CA

32 6/25/23 Sunday LA HOU 22,000 BMO Stadium LA CA

33 8/27/23 Sunday LA SEA 22,000 BMO Stadium LA CA

34 10/15/23 Sunday LA POR 22,000 BMO Stadium LA CA

35 3/17/24 Sunday LA BAY 22,000 BMO Stadium LA CA

36 4/21/24 Sunday LA NC 22,000 BMO Stadium LA CA

37 6/29/24 Saturday LA ORL 22,000 BMO Stadium LA CA

38 9/23/24 Monday LA POR 22,000 BMO Stadium LA CA

39 8/10/25 Sunday POR SEA 21,811 Providence Park Portland OR

40 10/23/22 Sunday SEA KC 21,491 Lumen Field Seattle WA

41 10/16/22 Sunday HOU KC 21,284 PNC Stadium Houston TX

42 6/15/25 Sunday POR WAS 21,268 Providence Park Portland OR

43 7/22/15 Wed. POR SEA 21,144 Providence Park Portland OR

44 8/30/15 Sunday POR WAS 21,144 Providence Park Portland OR

45 9/11/16 Sunday POR WNY 21,144 Providence Park Portland OR

46 9/30/17 Saturday POR CHI 21,144 Providence Park Portland OR

47 9/7/18 Friday POR SEA 21,144 Providence Park Portland OR

48 9/22/18 Saturday NC POR 21,144 Providence Park Portland OR

49 8/25/01 Saturday ATL BAY 21,078 Foxboro Stadium Foxborough MA

50 6/8/24 Sunday POR NC 21,025 Providence Park Portland OR







