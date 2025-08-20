Portland Thorns Set Sights on League Leaders KC Current in Must-See Global Game Night, Presented by Alaska Airlines

Published on August 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns will celebrate Global Game Night when they host current league leaders KC Current at Providence Park on Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m. Presented by Alaska Airlines, the event honors the Thorns' diverse and passionate community - recognizing players and fans from around the world, representing different cities, countries, and continents, all united in their love for Portland Thorns.

The Thorns enter the matchup riding a wave of fan momentum, coming off an NWSL 2025 season attendance high of 21,811. With playoff implications on the line and one of the league's most anticipated contests under the lights, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to be part of another unforgettable night at Providence Park.

As part of the festivities, Alaska Airlines will also celebrate the launch of Atmos Rewards, the industry's most generous loyalty program. Fans can take part in exclusive giveaways, interactive activations, and the Goals Go Further initiative, where every Thorns home goal this season earns Atmos Rewards members points while also benefiting Portland Community Football Club.

Tickets for the match are available now at thorns.com/tickets, and gates at Providence Park will open at 5:30pm.

MATCHDAY ACTIVATIONS

Passport to the Pitch - The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative poster inside a special passport. Before kickoff, fans can explore checkpoints around the concourse for giveaways and prizes.

Clear Crossbody Bag Giveaway - The first 5,000 fans who visit the Alaska Airlines concourse table at Section 114 will receive a free clear crossbody bag, perfect for future matchdays.

Community Captain - In celebration of women in aviation and inspiring future generations to soar, the Thorns will recognize Alaska Airlines pilot, Sara Zieske, as the evening's community captain, honoring her achievements and leadership in aviation.

ATMOS REWARDS LAUNCH & GOALS GO FURTHER INITIATIVE

Alaska Airlines is celebrating the launch of Atmos Rewards, the newly expanded loyalty program in partnership with Hawaiian Airlines. To mark the occasion, Alaska is introducing the Goals Go Further program for Thorns home matches:

Fans Earn Points - For every Thorns goal scored at Providence Park this season, registered Atmos Rewards members will receive 100 points, deposited into their accounts at season's end.

Community Impact - For each Thorns home goal, Alaska Airlines will donate 25,000 Atmos Rewards points to Portland Community Football Club, supporting local youth soccer initiatives.

Fans can sign up for Atmos Rewards today at https://atmosrewards.com/Thorns

For more information about the Portland Thorns, please visit www.Thorns.com and follow on social media @thornsfc.







