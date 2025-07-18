Midfielder Taryn Torres Inks Contract Extension with Gotham FC

July 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Midfielder Taryn Torres has agreed to updated contract terms and a one-year extension with Gotham FC through the 2027 season, the club announced Friday in partnership with Dove.

The deal adds one year to her restructured contract, which she signed in early 2024 and originally ran through the 2026 campaign.

"I'm proud to continue my journey with Gotham FC," said Torres. "I'm grateful to the fans, my teammates and the coaching staff for their belief and support. I'm excited to keep growing and competing with this special group."

"Taryn has led with quiet strength and consistent quality since she joined the team," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're happy she's continuing with us and look forward to what's ahead for her at the club."

A Texas native, Torres has spent her entire professional career with Gotham FC after being selected by the club in the 2021 NWSL Draft. That fall, she used her additional year of collegiate eligibility at University of Virginia and ultimately joined Gotham ahead of the 2022 campaign.

In 2024, Torres made her return to the pitch after missing the entire 2023 season with an ACL injury sustained during preseason camp. She made 12 league appearances, including one start. She recorded her first assist for the club in a 4-0 Concacaf W Champions Cup win against Alajuelense. Torres also scored her first goals for the club in the tournament, netting two in a 13-0 win over Frazsiers Whip of Jamaica.

Through four seasons with Gotham FC, Torres has made 36 NWSL regular-season appearances, including 17 starts, totaling 1,636 minutes.

At the international level, Torres has represented the United States at multiple youth levels, including the U-15, U-17, U-19, and U-20 national teams. She was part of the U.S. squad that competed in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.







