Orlando Pride Makes History with Largest Full-Team Apparel Collection in the NWSL

July 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride today unveiled the NWSL's largest full-team apparel collection, becoming the first club in league history to offer an extensive dedicated merchandise line for every player on its roster.

"This collection is more than just apparel: it's a celebration of individuality, representation and the incredible talent on our roster," said Orlando Pride Chief Marketing Officer Pedro Araujo. "Every player brings something unique to this team and now our fans can show their support in a way that's just as personal. We're proud to lead the league in championing our athletes both on and off the field."

In collaboration with sports apparel brand 500 LEVEL, the Pride will offer more than 500 player-specific items, including t-shirts, hoodies and other fan gear. This marks the largest player collection across all major U.S. sports leagues, giving fans an unprecedented opportunity to support their favorite athletes with officially licensed merchandise.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Orlando Pride on this historic launch," said 500 LEVEL Sales Director Jon Wheeler. "Our mission has always been to empower fans to connect with their favorite athletes in meaningful ways. By spotlighting every player on the roster, this collection sets a new benchmark for inclusivity and fan engagement in professional sports."

"We're excited to have 500 LEVEL as a league partner, which will allow us to celebrate hyper-local moments like the Club's first hat trick, which Barbra Banda recorded earlier this year, and create moment-specific merchandise through their digital printing, quick-turn capabilities," added Araujo.

