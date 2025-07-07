Orlando Pride Announces Month-Long "Summer Break" Fan Events Across Central Florida

July 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride today unveiled "Summer Break presented by Orlando Pride," a series of community-wide events designed to engage fans, give back and celebrate the spirit of summer across Central Florida during the NWSL's midseason pause.

The festivities, which begin this week and run through the end of July, will build momentum toward the Club's return to league action on Sunday, August 3, when the Pride host the Utah Royals during Florida Night presented by Heineken at Inter&Co Stadium.

"We're thrilled to launch our first-ever Summer Break series and provide our fans with additional ways to stay connected to each other and the Club during this midseason pause," said Pedro Araujo, Orlando Pride Chief Marketing Officer. "From soccer clinics and theme park adventures to happy hours and exclusive season ticket member events, there's truly something for everyone to enjoy during this month-long celebration."

Summer Break events open to the public include:

Pints With Pride presented by Heineken

Thursday, July 10 | 6-8 p.m. | The Hideaway Bar (523 Virginia Dr, Orlando, FL)

A special happy hour featuring Orlando Pride players Julie Doyle and Zara Chavoshi as guest bartenders.

Orlando Pride Youth Fantasy Camp

Friday, July 18 | 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.-8 p.m. | Osceola County Stadium (631 Heritage Park Way, Kissimmee, FL)

Soccer clinics for girls aged 5-18 led by Orlando City and Orlando Pride Youth Development coaches. Participants will develop their skills and experience playing on a professional pitch in an engaging and energetic environment. Sessions are split based on age group. Register here.

Summer Splash

Sunday, July 20 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Lake Nona Adventure Park (14086 Centerline Dr, Orlando, FL)

Attendees will enjoy exclusive access to the park's water attractions, ropes course and beach, along with a live DJ, raffles, giveaways and more. Non-Season Ticket Members will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Pride's August 3rd match. Summer Splash tickets are available here.

Canal Clean-Up

Saturday, July 26 | 8 a.m.-12 p.m. | Haulover Canal Kayak Launch (Mims, FL)

In partnership with Keep Brevard Beautiful, Club staff and volunteers will assist in cleaning up the waterways of Brevard County. Event volunteers will receive a complimentary ticket to the Pride's September 9th match. Register here.

Additionally, the Pride will also host exclusive Summer Break events for Season Ticket Members:

Season Ticket Member Happy Hour

Tuesday, July 8 | 5-8 p.m. | Ivanhoe Park Lager House

An evening full of soccer spirit, great company and exclusive perks, such as complimentary beverages, raffles and photo opportunities with Pride players.

Season Ticket Member Kids Clinic, presented by Walt Disney World

July 17-18 | 8 a.m.-12 p.m. | Inter&Co Stadium

Children ages 6-14 will take part in an immersive, two-hour soccer clinic at Inter&Co Stadium that walks them through a City and Pride player's matchday experience. Activities include:

Signing a "Player for a Day" contract in the Club's Press Conference Room

Touring the First Team locker room & player tunnel before stepping onto the pitch

Participating in on-field drills

All participants will receive a T-shirt presented by Disney with a light post-clinic snack.

Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals FC | Florida Night presented by Heineken

Aug. 3 | 6 p.m. | Inter&Co Stadium

Summer Break will culminate with Florida Night presented by Heineken, a special matchday celebration honoring the 150th anniversary of Orlando's founding, as the Pride host the Utah Royals at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, August 3, at 6 p.m. ET.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.