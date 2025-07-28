Gameplan Podcast Launches to Spotlight the People Driving the Business of Sports

Orlando, Fla. - Gameplan is launching its first season this fall with a fresh perspective on the world of sports. Not the plays, but the people.

The podcast is supported by the financial solutions platform Inter (Nasdaq: INTR) and is hosted by Kaio Philipe, a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and a judge in the news category at the iEmmys. Kaio also serves as Inter Chief Marketing and Business Officer, and co-founder of Bloomberg Linea.

Each episode delves into the personal journeys, ambitions and significant decisions that propelled leaders from the field to the boardroom. From pro athletes turned investors to the executives building new opportunities behind the scenes, Gameplan pulls back the curtain on what drives success and what's next.

"At the end of the day, everyone in sports has a game plan. This show is about getting to the heart of those stories," says Philipe. "We talk about identity, reinvention from the field to the boardroom."

Watch the teaser

A-List of Guests Confirmed

The season includes conversations with leaders who are changing the way we think about sports, business, and influence, with experience from all major sports leagues such as Grant Hill, NBA Hall of Famer, US National Basketball Team managing director, and multi-team owner (Atlanta Hawks, Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Baltimore Orioles); Kieran Gibbs, Former Premier League and MLS soccer player; Haley Carter Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations & Sporting Director and former U.S. Marine, national team coach and pro goalkeeper; Jarrod Dillon President, Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride and former San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Lighting executive; Ricardo Villar, Founder of the FC Series and former São Paulo FC player; Alina Hudak, FIFA Hosting Committee CEO and former Miami and Miami Beach commissioner;, plus several other prominent athletes, entrepreneurs, and club owners from the NFL, NBA, MLS, MLB, UFC and more.

About the Show:

Episodes run approximately 45 minutes and are recorded in iconic venues, such as the multimillion-dollar Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando and the NASDAQ in Times Square. Each conversation is grounded, insightful, and built around one key question: What's your game plan?

The podcast is produced by Inter, a digital bank and fintech company with nearly 40 million customers, quickly expanding across the Americas. With deep roots in the sports world (including naming rights to Inter&Co Stadium), Inter is proud to support honest storytelling and cultural connection through sport.

Where to Listen:

Gameplan will be available this fall on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, with behind-the-scenes clips and highlights shared on Instagram and TikTok, @gameplanthepodcast.







