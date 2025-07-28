A Gotham FC Final: Carter Wins Second Straight UEFA Women's Euro Title, González Claims Golden Boot

July 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

It was a summer to remember for Gotham FC stars Esther González and Jess Carter, who each played major roles for their respective national teams at the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro - capped by a historic final that marked the first time two NWSL players from the same club faced off in a European championship title match.

Carter helped anchor England's backline to its second consecutive UEFA Women's Euro title, starting in the final and playing the full 120 minutes, making a critical block of a shot late in the match to preserve the tie. England edged Spain on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation, denying González and La Roja a historic championship and avenging the defeat to the Spanish in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final.

The 27-year-old Carter joined Washington's Esme Morgan and Orlando's Anna Moorhouse as the only active NWSL players to win the European championship. She previously won the trophy in 2022 while still playing club football for Chelsea. Carter has now won 13 major cups in her career, including the 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup with Gotham FC earlier this year.

González, a standout forward for Spain, won the tournament's Golden Boot with four goals, leading all scorers. The 32-year-old opened her campaign with a brace in Spain's 5-0 group stage win over Portugal, netting the team's first and fourth goals. She added another in a 6-2 win over Belgium, then capped her scoring with a stoppage-time goal in a 3-1 victory over Italy to close out a perfect group stage for Spain.

The success continued González's torrid form in 2025 - the Spaniard leads the NWSL with 10 goals in 13 matches, the best scoring start in Gotham FC history. She already tied the NWSL record for braces (scoring twice in a match) in a single season with four.

González and Carter, along with the rest of Gotham FC's UEFA Women's Euro competitors, including standout German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, are now set to return to NWSL action for the second half of the campaign. Gotham FC opens the second half at Chicago on Friday.

González and Carter, along with the rest of Gotham FC's UEFA Women's Euro competitors, including standout German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, are now set to return to NWSL action for the second half of the campaign. Gotham FC opens the second half at Chicago on Friday.







