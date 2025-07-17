From the Ground Up: "Thorns for All" Blooms in Portland

PORTLAND, OR: The Portland Thorns today announced the launch of Thorns for All, a bold, equity-driven community platform grounded in the belief that sport and community are inseparable. More than an initiative, Thorns for All is a direct extension of the club's philosophy - a reflection of the Thorns' responsibility as stewards of a cherished community asset and a deepening of the purpose-led work already in motion.

Launching during Epicenter Week on July 23, Thorns for All adds yet another pillar to Portland's position as the epicenter of women's sports. It builds on a decade of investment in the local community and expands opportunities for impact across the entire organization, from matchday experiences and annual member events to Thorns-owned programs, support for local non-profits, and corporate partner collaborations.

Rooted in purpose and powered by play, Thorns for All reflects the Thorns' belief that women's sports can drive scalable, lasting impact. It's an approach that will guide all decisions and be embedded in everything the organization does, positioning Portland as a global leader in community-driven sport.

"Thorns for All serves as our roadmap for how we show up - not just on the pitch, but in every corner of our community," said Alexis Lee, Portland Thorns President of Business Operations. "We're out there year-round: partnering with local organizations, activating on matchdays, expanding access through Thorns-led programs, and creating space where everyone feels they belong. This isn't new for us - it's who we are. Thorns for All takes that commitment even further, embedding purpose into everything we do and strengthening Portland's role as the epicenter of women's sports."

A Full-Day Community Celebration on July 23 at Providence Park

To mark the official launch, the Portland Thorns will host Thorns Community Day on July 23 - a vibrant, family-friendly celebration during Epicenter Week, honoring Portland's unique role as a leader in women's sports and social impact.

Thorns Community Day at Providence Park will feature:

Doubleheader matches: A thrilling doubleheader featuring the Thorns Academy, followed by an international showcase against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds presented by Alaska Airlines.

Thorns for All giveaways

Community Lane: In partnership with Sport Oregon Foundation, a transformed concourse filled with local nonprofit activations

Interactive, festival-style programming for all ages

Donated tickets to community organizations and youth programs - making the day inclusive, welcoming, and accessible for all

"Community Day at Providence Park is more than just a matchday - it's a powerful celebration of access, equity, and empowerment," said Zoe Raiter, Director of Community Impact for the Portland Thorns. "It's an opportunity to honor the work of incredible local nonprofits, engage with the community, and showcase the shared commitment to building a more inclusive future through sport."

A Platform with Purpose and Pillars

Thorns for All is powered by three key pillars:

Nourish Our Roots - Supporting our people, our city, and our planet

Play it Forward - Ensuring all kids have access to the game

Empow(HER) - Creating opportunities for women and girls to lead, achieve and inspire

These pillars guide action across core focus areas: Education, Equity & Accessibility, Health & Wellness, and Sustainability.

Signature Programs & Partners

Backed by Community Game Changer Partners - First Tech Federal Credit Union, Ring, Alaska Airlines, Toyota - the platform launches with a suite of powerful, purpose-built initiatives:

Her Voice Council - A Portland-based coalition to advance equity-focused initiatives

Supporting Sponsors: Ring, Alaska Airlines, Toyota

Lead(HERS) of Tomorrow - A career pathway program for young women in sports

Supporting Sponsors: Ring, Alaska Airlines, Toyota

Rose City Rising- A grassroots initiative to revitalize Portland neighborhoods and downtown through volunteer action and funding

Presenting Sponsor: Ring

Supporting Sponsors: Toyota, NW Natural

Ticket to Table - Fans can donate unused tickets, and for each one, Toyota donates a meal to a local family

Program Partner: Toyota

STEM Program - Events and programming designed to bolster STEM education amongst youth and girls.

Program Partner: First Tech Federal Credit Union

Join the Movement

Celebrate the launch of Thorns for All on July 23 at Providence Park during Thorns Community Day - a city-wide invitation to play, participate, and shape what comes next.

To learn more, get involved, or explore partnership opportunities, visit https://www.thorns.com/community







