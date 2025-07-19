Bay FC Kicks off Summer Series with 1-1 Draw

July 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC and Angel City FC played to a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon at PayPal Park in a club friendly match, kicking off Bay FC's Summer Series. After the visitors pulled ahead in the first half, Bay FC answered after the break with Penelope Hocking finding the net off an assist from defender Maddie Moreau. Bay FC pushed for a winner late but wouldn't put one over the line before the final whistle sounded.

"Today was a great match, we had a lot of fun, and I thought showed off the kind of football we want to play the rest of the season," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "To return to the pitch after three weeks off is tough, and I'm extremely happy with the mentality and effort we displayed and especially proud of the players who took advantage of extended opportunities to show what they can do."

Both squads were patient in the early goings. After a quiet first ten minutes, forward Catherine Paulson threatened from distance, but saw her shot swallowed up by the goalkeeper. Angel City found the net first, putting one into the back of the net just before the half hour mark as forward Jun Endo raced onto a long ball from forward Riley Tiernan and put it in the back of the net.

Bay FC battled back to press their foes after the 30-minute mark. Hocking challenged Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson in goal from inside the penalty area, sending a first-touch short toward the far post. The Danville native was just able to get in front of the shot and make the save. Midfielder Caroline Conti tried her luck from distance shortly afterward as a weak clearance bounced out into space, but the Clemson product's effort sailed high of the bar.

Head coach Albertin Montoya shook up his lineup in the club's return to the pitch, with a pair of new faces getting their first starting nod of the season. Midfielder Jamie Shepherd and Paulson, the latter making her first appearance this season. Moreau entered as a halftime substitute for Caprice Dydasco.

Bay FC equalized just before the hour mark. An inch-perfect cross from the right flank by Moreau, just in off the bench, was met by Hocking in the penalty area, with a first-touch finish that banked in off the post. The score marked Hocking's team-leading fifth goal across all competitions and Moreau's first scoring contribution of the season.

Bay FC nearly took the lead to steal the win late. After the club advanced into the penalty area with less than ten minutes remaining, Hocking let loose a shot from close range off her right foot but was denied by the woodwork. Moments later, midfielder Kiki Pickett tried her luck from the edge of the box, but her attempt went just high of the bar.

Bay FC is back in action next week with the last of its two Summer Series friendlies as Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds visits the Bay Area Sunday, July 27. NWSL regular season action will resume Aug. 2 following the league's summer break when Houston Dash makes its only scheduled visit to PayPal Park. Tickets for both matches remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

Bay FC v Angel City FC (Club Friendly)

July 19, 2025

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. PT

Weather: 72 degrees, clear

Discipline

BAY - Bench (caution) 38'

BAY - Pickett (caution) 43'

BAY - Hocking (caution) 67'

LA - Mattice (caution) 72'

Scoring Summary

LA - Endo (Tiernan) 27'

BAY - Hocking (Moreau) 57'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 1 1

Angel City FC 1 0 1

Lineups:

Bay FC: Allen, Malonson, Hubly, Anderson, Dydasco (Moreau 45'), Shepherd, Pickett, Boade (C), Conti, Hocking, Paulson (Bebar 68')

Unused Substitutes: Freeman, Silkowitz, Menges, Huff, Bailey, Hill

Angel City FC: Anderson (Seabert 45'), Gorden (C), Reid, Mattice, Moriya (Shores 68'), Kennedy (Zelem 45'), Fuller (Hammond 68'), Endo (Hodge 33'), Press (Nabet 45'), A. Thompson (Dufor 68'), Tiernan (Antonucci 68')

Unused Substitutes: Stambaugh







