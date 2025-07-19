Racing's on to the Women's Cup Final After Penalty Shootout Win

July 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC celebrates a goal in The Women's Cup

Racing Louisville FC advanced out of The Women's Cup's semifinal round Saturday, prevailing in a penalty kick shootout over host São Paulo FC at Arena Barueri in Brazil.

Racing will play for a trophy next in The Women's Cup's final at 7 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the tournament's other semifinal, either Brazil's Palmeiras or Mexico's Pachuca. Coverage will air exclusively on the Vizio WatchFree+ app.

Goalkeeper Jordan Bloomer saved São Paulo's first penalty attempt while diving to her right. Janine Sonis, Ellie Jean, Marisa DiGrande and Courtney Petersen all converted for Racing before São Paulo missed its final try wide of the post, making the final score 1(4)-1(2).

"It was a crazy first game," Bloomer said. "I mean obviously it was such a hard-fought battle from both teams. I'm just really proud of my team for being able to stick out a competitive match against a quality opponent - to be able to step and perform in some penalties there. I'm just happy with the team overall."

During the run of play, Racing and São Paulo traded goals as Louisville's Savannah DeMelo scored in the 13th minute before the hosts equalized through a second-chance opportunity from Giovanna Crivelari in the 49th.

Of note for Racing, the team's most reliable player over the years, Lauren Millet, exited with a second half injury appearing to favor her shoulder. Earlier this season Milliet became the first player to make 100 consecutive NWSL regular season appearances for the same club.

In Thursday's final, Racing will strive to raise its second-ever trophy. Louisville won The Women's Cup's inaugural tournament in 2021 when defeating Germany's Bayern Munich.

Louisville is in Brazil for The Women's Cup amid an extended break from the NWSL regular season, which paused to accommodate various national team competitions around the world. Racing returns to Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, August 1, to take on the first-place KC Current.

