Chicago Stars FC Fall to Palmeiras in Teal Rising Cup Third Place Match

July 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chicago Stars FC fell to Palmeiras in the Teal Rising Cup third place match tonight.

To start the match, interim head coach, Ella Masar, made some key changes to the starting lineup since Saturday's match against Corinthians. Ava Cook, Chardonnay Curran, Micayla Johnson and Mackenzie Wood not only got tapped to start the match, but also made their first starts of the season. Maitane, Sam Staab and Julia Grosso rotated back into the lineup as well.

In addition to facing a team they've never played before, the Stars had to brave the heat of 90 degrees plus heat beaming down on the pitch. Despite the elements, Chicago came out aggressive looking to set the tone, but goalkeeper, Mackenzie Wood, was the standout player in the first half. Palmeiras took a total of 7 shots, though only two were on target. In the 20th minute, Wood was forced to leave goal to come out and get in front of an attacker, but a last second cross forced the keeper to readjust and defend her right side, which she did with mastery, blocking the shot and sending the ball out for a corner kick. Later in the half, a shot from outside the box from Palmeiras forced Wood to dive backwards and then quickly get to her feet to stop the attempt of a charging Palmeiras attacker before the defense could get a hold of, and clear the ball. Unfortunately, another opportunity for Palmeiras saw them send a diagonal cross into Chicago's box that found the head of their attacker who found the one spot of the net Wood could not cover and gave the Brazilian side the lead.

Despite their best efforts in the second half, unfortunately, Chicago could not break down Palmeiras' defense. Early in the first half, however, a long ball from Cari Roccaro found Ally Schlegel behind Palmeiras's backline. With almost no angle, the forward took a shot that went over the keeper's hand, but smacked off the woodwork. In the 82nd minute, Chicago had another close chance when a corner kick found the head of Schlegel who redirected the ball toward net, but it rebounded off a player. Luckily, Bea Franklin was there to take another shot, but once again, a Palmeiras defender got in the way. In added time, Mackenzie Wood sent a ball from deep in her own half to forward, Ava Cook, who used her head to pass the ball to Ludmila. Unselfishly, Ludmila sent a through ball to Shea Groom who got her shot off, but sent it just high of the target.

Chicago now turn their attention to the resumption of the NWSL regular-season when they take on Gotham FC August 1 at SeatGeek Stadium.

MATCH NOTES:

Ava Cook, Chardonnay Curran, Micayla Johnson and Mackenzie Wood all made their first starts of the season tonight (any competition)

This is Johnson's first professional start

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC, August 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 0 0

PAL 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

CHI:

PAL: 40' Rhayanna

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 58' Hannah Anderson (Yellow Card)

PAL: Anny Caroline Freitas da Silva (Yellow Card), 84' Ingryd Fernanda Silva de Lima (Yellow Card), 85' Patricia Dewes Maldaner (Yellow Card), 90+10' Bench (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Mackenzie Wood, Samantha Angel, Sam Staab (46' Hannah Anderson), Cari Roccaro, Jenna Bike (60' Taylor Malham), Julia Grosso (60' Manaka Hayashi), Maitane (60' Bea Franklin), Chardonnay Curran, Ally Schlegel (60' Shea Groom), Ava Cook, Micayla Johnson (60' Ludmila)

PAL: TainaS uelen Borges de Oliveira, Sollange Oliveira Carvalho, Patricia Dewes Maldaner, Carla Tays da Silva de Jesus (46' Isadora Do Amaral), Poliana Barbosa Medeiros, Andressa Cavalary Machry (59' Ingryd Fernanda Silva de Lima), Brena Carolina Vianna Bonta (Stefanie Souza Silva), Diany Aparecida Martins Xavier (Ana Júlia Giuzio Mendonça), Rhayanna Mayara do Naschimento, Taina José Lopes, Anny Caroline Freitas da Silva (59' Emily Assis de Carvahlo)







