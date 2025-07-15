Angel City Football Club Welcomes Julia Victor as Chief Marketing Officer

July 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced the appointment of Julia Victor as its Chief Marketing Officer, a new role at the club. Victor brings a distinguished track record in global brand leadership and marketing innovation, positioning her as a transformative leader for Angel City.

She joins ACFC from 2K Games, where she recently served as General Manager and Vice President of Publishing for new IP, overseeing commercial, marketing, and product. Victor's extensive experience elevating global brands and driving innovative marketing strategies will be instrumental in advancing ACFC's brand presence and outreach while preserving and celebrating the club's rich legacy and core values.

Victor grew up as an athlete and competed at the highest level of collegiate soccer at Marquette University and in the USL W-League for the Chicago Red 11. Her passion for the game allows her to understand the power of sport, which she has channeled into campaigns and initiatives throughout her career.

Prior to senior roles at 2K and Electronic Arts, Victor was an executive at Nike and held leadership positions in Nike Running, Nike Los Angeles, and Nike Kids. Victor contributed to some of the most impactful global marketing efforts, ensuring that the stories of athletes and fans were at the forefront.

"I am honored to join Angel City Football Club and to help shape the future of one of the most inspiring brands in sports," said Julia Victor. "Soccer has always felt like home to me. Whether as a player, a fan, or a marketer, I'm driven by a deep connection to the sport and its community. At every step, I strive to put the players, fans, and the broader community at the center of what we do- because that's what makes this game truly special and what I believe will continue Angel City's leadership position in women's sports globally."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Victor will oversee all marketing, community, content, and merchandising, working closely with Carmen Bona, President of Business Operations, and the executive team to deliver on business goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Julia Victor to the Angel City family," said ACFC CEO & Co-Founder, Julie Uhrman. "Julia brings world-class brand and marketing leadership from Nike, EA and 2K, a deep understanding of the athlete experience, and a passion for women's sports. She is the ideal person to lead our brand and fan growth, drive revenue, and help us build the best experience in all of sports - centered on purpose, innovation, impact, and winning."







