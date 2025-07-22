Angel City Football Club Signs German Defender Sara Doorsoun Through 2026

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has signed German defender Sara Doordoun to a contract through 2026. Doorsoun joins the club from Frauen-Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed transfer fee. She will occupy one of ACFC's international spots and will be eligible to play pending receipt of her International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"It has been my dream to play in Los Angeles," said Doorsoun. "I came to LA when I was 14 with the U-15 German National Team and it was always on my mind to play there. I didn't know if this team would exist and now that it does, my dream is coming true 19 years later. I promise to give it my all for the fans and the city. I am excited to play for Alex, with the whole team, and in front of the incredible fans."

"We are excited to welcome Sara to Angel City," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "She has significant club and international experience that will immediately impact our team on and off the field. We look forward to having her quality and leadership in the group as we continue to push for playoffs in the second half of the season."

"Sara is an experienced central defender who I have faced many times in my coaching career," said ACFC Head Coach Alex Straus. "Her experience with top European clubs and the German National Team will add great quality to our roster. Every time we played her at Bayern, she gave us problems, so I am happy that she is now on our roster and I look forward to her arrival."

Originally from Cologne, Germany, Doorsoun debuted for the German Women's National Team in 2015, earning one goal in 59 caps. In 2022, she became a silver medalist after assisting the team to a UEFA Women's EURO championship appearance. She also appeared on the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup rosters and became a bronze medalist during the 2024 Summer Olympics before recently announcing her retirement from international competition.

While competing for Eintracht Frankfurt, Doorsoun scored eight goals in 88 match appearances, helping the club advance to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League for two consecutive seasons. Prior to joining Eintracht Frankfurt, Doorsoun competed for intra-league club Vfl Wolfsburg where she earned 73 match appearances and assisted with the club winning back-to-back Frauen-Bundesliga and DFB Pokal titles. She has also spent time with SGS Essen where she scored 21 goals in 113 match appearances and FFC Turbine Potsdam, earning one goal in 14 match appearances.

Doorsoun competed in the German Youth National system beginning in 2006, appearing on the Germany U-15, U-17, and U-19 squads before being called up to the senior national team. She was born in Cologne and is of Iranian and Turkish descent.







