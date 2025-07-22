Introducing: Denver Summit FC

July 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. (Tuesday, July 22, 2025) - Denver Summit FC unveiled its name, crest, colors, and brand today. The Denver Summit FC name was selected after receiving the most first-place votes in the Name The Club fan vote, which generated over 15,000 votes and suggestions. Owned and operated by Rob Cohen and a group of passionate, local and national investors, Denver Summit FC was introduced as the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) 16th franchise in January and will begin play in 2026. Fans can purchase Denver Summit FC merchandise and place season ticket deposits at denversummitfc.com.

"We are pleased to unveil Denver Summit FC as our name and to share our crest and colors with Colorado and the world," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "It was vital for us to name our club in collaboration with our community. Our crest, colors, and brand are representative of Denver and all of Colorado. It embraces our aspirational goals and pioneering spirit to build the best soccer club in the world."

Denver Summit FC will celebrate the team's new identity with a Brand Launch Block Party at McGregor Square (1901 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202) on Saturday, July 26 starting at 2pm MT.

The event is free and open to the public. The Brand Launch Block Party will feature music, food, and drink, exclusive merchandise, and a chance to hear from Denver Summit FC owners, investors, and executives. Those interested in attending the free event are kindly asked to RSVP here. McGregor Square is first come, first serve and if the event hits capacity, RSVP does not guarantee entry.

"We are excited to firmly place Denver Summit FC in Denver's storied sports lexicon," said Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner, Rob Cohen. "Coloradans are passionate about the outdoors, so it was always our vision that the crest should depict our natural surroundings. Our elevation offers us a distinct home field advantage, and our goal is to build a club that is always pursuing excellence on and off the field. Much like the picturesque Rocky Mountains, our charge is to stand apart while always reaching for new heights."

Designed by renowned soccer designer Matthew Wolff, each element of the Denver Summit FC crest was created with purpose. The badge reflects the landscapes of Colorado, the values of the community, and the identity of the club. It stands for elevation, ambition, and connection.

"Denver Summit FC is more than a brand or a name," said Mayor Mike Johnston. "It's a promise that this team aspires to represent what's best about Denver on one of the biggest stages in professional women's sports. As mayor and this club's #1 fan, that is a message I fully endorse. Go Summit!"

Denver Summit FC collaborated with the Colorado Summit, Colorado's professional ultimate frisbee franchise on the naming process. The frisbee team will be rebranding ahead of the 2026 season. Fans can vote for and suggest names on their website TheColoradoSummit.com. Fans are welcome to join the Colorado Summit watch party for their UFA playoff match vs the Oakland Spiders at Crimson & Gold Tavern on Saturday, July 26 at 6:30pm MT.

Denver Summit FC recently broke ground on its state-of-the-art performance center in Centennial, Colo., marking a major milestone in the club's commitment to build world-class infrastructure for women's professional soccer.

In addition, Denver Summit FC announced its plan for a state-of-the-art, 14,500-seat stadium to be built at Sante Fe Yards (Broadway and I-25) in the heart of Denver, Colo. Santa Fe Yards will be the first purpose-built sports and entertainment district built for professional women's sports in Colorado. Santa Fe Yards, the Denver Summit FC stadium and recreational district, designed in collaboration with Populous, is expected to open in the spring of 2028.

Fans who wish to buy season tickets for Denver Summit FC can do so by placing a deposit at DenverSummitFC.com.







