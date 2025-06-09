Denver NWSL Breaks Ground on Purpose-Built Performance Center

June 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver News Release







CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Denver NWSL today broke ground on its state-of-the-art performance center in Centennial, Colo., marking a major milestone in the club's mission to build world-class infrastructure for women's professional soccer.

Photos for Media (Credit: C. Morgan Engel/Denver NWSL)

In partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD), the new facility will serve as Denver NWSL's official training center. The 43-acre site will feature a proposed 12,000-seat temporary stadium and an approximately 20,000-square-foot training facility purpose-built for professional women's sports.

"We're just getting started, but breaking ground today on the performance center is a huge step," said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL. "We're building something our athletes can be proud of, and we couldn't do it without the incredible support of the City of Centennial and Cherry Creek Schools."

Designed with athlete-first principles and future expansion in mind, the performance center will include soccer fields, recovery facilities like hot and cold plunge and red-light therapy, a video analysis theater, family lounge, and elite strength and conditioning spaces.

"It's exciting to see construction begin on a facility that will inspire athletes of all ages," said Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko. "This project represents a long-term investment in our students, city and the future of women's sports."

The collaboration also includes a robust benefits package for CCSD students, including internships, classroom presentations from club staff, and a $100,000 donation to the Cherry Creek Schools Foundation, among others.

Fans who wish to buy season tickets for the Denver NWSL club can do so by placing a deposit at DenverNWSL.com. Please follow Denver NWSL on Facebook, Instagram @denvernwsl, X @denver_nwsl, and TikTok @nwsldenver.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.