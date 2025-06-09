Orlando Pride's Angelina and Marta Named to Brazil's Copa América Femenina 2025 Roster

June 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride midfielder Angelina and forward Marta have both been named to Brazil's final roster ahead of the Copa América Femenina 2025 kicking off in Ecuador in July, it was announced today.

A key figure for the Pride, Angelina has featured in 10 of the team's 11 matches this season, registering one assist. Since joining the club in 2024, she has played in 31 of a possible 37 matches, cementing herself as a vital presence on the field. Angelina delivered the game-winning assist in the 2024 NWSL Championship and previously captained Brazil's national team in the Paris Olympics, leading them to a silver medal finish.

Marta has played in every match for the Pride in the 2025 campaign and is tied for second on the team for most goals scored with three, while also adding one assist. The Pride's captain scored in back-to-back matches at the beginning of the season, including a game-winning penalty kick against the San Diego Wave. A six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Marta returns to the Brazilian national team for another major tournament after previously winning her third silver medal in the 2024 Paris Olympic games.

Brazil, drawn into Group B, will begin its title defense on Sunday, July 13, against Venezuela before taking on Bolivia on Wednesday, July 16. The squad will round out the Group Stage against Paraguay on Tuesday, July 22, and Colombia on Friday, July 25. All matches are available to stream on VIX.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.