Latest Brazilian National Team Roster Features Goalkeeper Lorena

June 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The latest round of international call-ups by the Brazilian National Team features Kansas City Current goalkeeper Lorena, as announced by the Brazilian Football Confederation on Monday. Brazil will play one international friendly later this month as final preparation before the 2025 Women's Copa América.

Lorena will travel to Grenoble, France, for a friendly against the French National Team on June 27 in Stade des Alpes at 3:10 p.m. CT. Brazil will then transition into its preparation phase at Granja Comary, the headquarters and main training center of the national team in Rio de Janeiro, prior to the Women's Copa América, which will be held in Ecuador from July 12 to August 2. Final selection for Brazil's Copa América roster will take place during the preparation phase.

This is Lorena's fourth national team invitation of the calendar year. Most recently, she played every minute between the posts in two friendlies against Japan on May 30 and June 2, highlighted by making a clutch penalty kick save in the first match. The netminder was also called up for a pair of contests against the United States in April as well as for a training camp in February.

Lorena made her senior national team debut in 2021. After missing the 2023 FIFA World Cup due to injury, she played every minute for Brazil during the 2024 Olympic Games. She kept a clean sheet in three of six matches in the tournament en route to the silver medal.

The Current return to CPKC Stadium on Saturday, June 14, to take on Racing Louisville FC for the annual Pride Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CT and the match will broadcast nationally on ION and simulcast on KMCI, 38 the Spot.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.