Kansas City Current Announces Partnership Renewal with Messenger Coffee

July 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a renewed partnership with Messenger Coffee Company, a Kansas City staple and longtime partner of the organization, on Thursday. Messenger's locally roasted coffee will continue to be featured at CPKC Stadium in 2025, and the Current will collaborate with Messenger on the popular Wake Up! It's Match Day Blend.

Messenger and the Current have partnered since 2022. Messenger Cold Brew cans are available for purchase at Amazon Just Walk Out locations inside CPKC Stadium, located on the southwest corner of the stadium near section 100 and on the southeast corner near section 132.

"Maintaining our partnership with Messenger is important to our organization as we continue to align with brands that reflect the heartbeat of Kansas City," said Kansas City Current Senior Vice President, Commercial Missy Jenkins "We are excited to continue offering Messenger's fan-favorite cold brew as part of the bespoke food and beverage experience at CPKC Stadium."

Messenger Coffee was founded in 2013 with a commitment to discovering incredible specialty coffees around the world, creating equity throughout the coffee supply chain, and small-batch roasting in Kansas City. Carrying the quality of the farm to the people remains at the center of their mission. They have four cafes in the KC area.

The multi-regional Wake Up! It's Match Day Blend, featuring flavor notes of toffee, honey, grapefruit and molasses, will continue to be produced in tandem with the Current as part of Thursday's announcement. Ten percent of the total sales from the sale of this blend will benefit Cultivate KC. Cultivate KC is a local organization dedicated to growing food, farms and community in support of an equitable, sustainable and healthy local food system for all.

"We're thrilled to renew our partnership with KC Current and continue serving Wake Up! It's Match Day to the incredible fans in KC and beyond." said Suzanne Gunning, Chief Marketing Officer at Messenger Coffee Co. "KC Current's dedication to creating an authentic Kansas City experience- on and off the field- makes this collaboration a natural fit. We're honored to be part of this vibrant moment in KC sports and to support the growth of women's soccer in our community."

In addition to being served inside CPKC Stadium, fans can purchase the Wake Up! It's Match Day Blend in select local grocery stores, in Messenger cafes, or on Messenger's website.







