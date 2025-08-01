Kansas City Current Acquires 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year Ally Sentnor

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has acquired midfielder Ally Sentnor, the 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year and the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft, from the Utah Royals, the club announced on Friday.

In exchange for Sentnor, the Current sent $300,000 in intraleague transfer funds upon execution. The Current will send an additional $200,000 in intraleague transfer funds in 2026 and $100,000 in 2027. Sentnor's contract with Kansas City runs through the 2026 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ally to Kansas City, and we know our passionate fanbase and community will embrace her immediately," said KC Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. "From world-class facilities, a top-rate technical staff, and elite player amenities and robust infrastructure, we are incredibly proud of everything the Kansas City Current has built to-date. Attracting game-changing players like Ally is a testament to the environment and how the best players want to play for this club."

Sentnor received her first United States Women's National Team (USWNT) call-up in November 2024 with her first cap being in front of over 78,000 fans at Wembley Stadium against England on Nov. 30. Her first senior team goal came in the opening match of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup against Colombia on Feb. 20 in what was her first start and third cap, becoming the first U.S. player to score her first USWNT goal in the SheBelieves Cup Tournament. Sentnor's first USWNT assist was on now-KC Current teammate Michelle Cooper's goal in the second match of the tournament vs. Australia three days later. She then capped off the event by scoring in the final SheBelieves Cup game against Japan on Feb. 26.

A native of Hanson, Mass., Sentnor was named the 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year a month prior to her SheBelieves Cup breakthrough. She has since been invited to every subsequent USWNT camp this year and scored her first brace in a U.S. uniform during a friendly with Jamaica on June 3.

"Ally is an elite young talent who will immediately make a contribution to our team, and we're excited to have her in Kansas City," said general manager Caitlin Carducci. "We know she will fit into the special environment we have cultivated and will help us win championships. We are ecstatic about the future of this team."

Sentnor represented the Stars and Stripes at nearly every youth level as one of the most decorated U.S. Youth National Team players in history, most recently at the Under-20 level before her senior team berth. She captained the U.S. squad which earned bronze at the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup where she took home the Bronze Ball as the tournament's third-best player for scoring three goals. Sentnor, who co-captained the team at the 2024 U-20 Concacaf Championship, led the roster with four goals and two assists as the USA finished runner-up to secure the World Cup berth. She was also one of the youngest players on the U.S. roster at the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and she helped the U-20 team win the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup.

"Ally is a dynamic player who's tenacious on both sides of the ball and will be yet another threat on our roster," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "She's a fun and exciting player to watch. Ally has continued to elevate her game year after year, and we're eager for her to make her mark in Kansas City. She demonstrates the mentality we're striving for and will be an excellent culture fit."

A nominee for 2024 NWSL Rookie of the Year after being chosen as the No. 1 overall pick in that year's NWSL Draft, Sentnor's first professional season included three goals and four assists for the Utah Royals while playing 1,866 minutes in 21 matches, all of them as part of the starting lineup. She also played two games in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup and scored in both, against Tijuana and the Portland Thorns. Sentnor was named the NWSL Rookie of the Month and Player of the Month in July 2024 and is only the second player in league history to win both awards in the same month.

She started all 13 games for Utah during the first half of 2025 NWSL regular season play, seeing nearly 1,200 minutes on the pitch while recording a goal vs. Chicago Stars FC on April 19 and an assist vs. San Diego Wave on March 22. Her 33 shots and 16 shots on target are both currently tied for fourth in the league.

"I'm super excited to be joining the Kansas City Current!" said Sentnor. "Playing for Kansas City is an incredible opportunity, and I can't wait to feel the energy, ambition and heart of this club. I'm grateful for the warm welcome. Let's get to work!"

Prior to joining the professional ranks, Sentnor had a standout career at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. After sitting out her freshman season due to injury, she returned to the pitch in 2022 to guide the Tar Heels to a national runner-up finish. The 2023 season saw her amass 11 goals, seven assists and 29 points - all which led the team - including four goals and three assists across four NCAA Tournament games.

In her two complete collegiate seasons, Sentnor totaled 21 goals, nine assists and 10 game-winning goals in 48 contests while logging over 3,000 minutes. She was twice named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Team. In 2023, she earned Third Team All-America recognition and was tabbed the ACC Midfielder of the Year.







