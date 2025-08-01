Houston Dash Return to League Play on Saturday against Bay FC

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to league play on Saturday, August 2 as they travel west to face Bay FC. Saturday's match is the first of three road trips this month following the summer break. Fans can watch the match live this Saturday on ION (channel guide).

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. Bay FC

WHEN:

Saturday, August 2 - 9:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

ION: Maura Sheridan and Merritt Mathias (channel guide)

Global Feed: Jamie Hersch and Greg Bailey

Houston played two friendlies during the league break in July. The Dash wrapped up their friendly slate with a 2-0 victory over USL Super League side Carolina Ascent FC on July 20 at Houston Sports Park, with goals from midfielder Delanie Sheehan and defender Natalie Jacobs. Earlier in the month, Houston delivered an impressive 4-0 win over Liga MX Femenil powerhouse Rayadas de Monterrey at Shell Energy Stadium. Four players found the back of the net in that match: Sheehan, defender Avery Patterson, midfielder Maggie Graham and midfielder Kiki Van Zanten.

The Dash will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, August 8 to host the North Carolina Courage. Tickets for that match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com.







