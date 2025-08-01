Rookie Harper Set to Make First Pro Start

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Rookie forward Khyah Harper will make her first professional start in Gotham FC's 8 p.m. ET clash at Chicago.

The 22-year-old Harper, whose 17 goals in 2024 ranked ninth in Division I soccer, earned the start after previously making six appearances off the bench in her debut season. The Minnesota native is starting in place of Spanish striker Esther González, who is resting following her team's run to the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro final this past Sunday.

Harper represents one of four changes to Gotham FC's lineup since its last league game five weeks ago, a 2-1 comeback win over Bay FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Recently crowned champion Jess Carter rejoins coach Juan Carlos Amorós's starting XI as captain after missing the June 21 match through suspension, as does midfielder Jaelin Howell. Winger Midge Purce also returns to the starting group.

Gotham FC (5-5-3, 18 points) opens the second half of the 2025 campaign aiming to move up the NWSL table from its current eighth-place position. The New Jersey outfit finished the first part of the season in good form, with back-to-back wins over Bay and Utah Royals.

The match will be broadcast on the NWSL+ app and through plus.nwslsoccer.com.

The reworked attacking front includes Harper, Purce and Pittsburgh native Sarah Schupansky, who leads all rookies with four assists. The rookie of the year candidate helped tie the game against Bay with an assist on González's 10th goal of the season.

In the midfield, World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist Rose Lavelle once again leads the charge, making her second start since returning from ankle surgery. She'll be joined by Howell and Taryn Torres, who signed a contract extension during the league's summer break.

Fresh off a sterling performance in the European Championship final, Carter starts alongside Nealy Martin, Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett on Gotham's backline. They'll be boosted by the presence of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, the standout goalkeeper of the Euros.

The substitutes bench is packed with experience and firepower, led by defender Mandy Freeman and Brazilian attacker Geyse. Newcomers Kayla Duran, Josefine Hasbo and Katie Stengel are also options, as are defender/winger Bruninha, midfielder Sofia Cook, forward Mak Whitham. Shelby Hogan is tonight's backup goalkeeper.

Defender Tierna Davidson and forward Ella Stevens were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report. Gabi Portilho remains on international duty with the Brazilian national team, while González and Stella Nyamekye are resting following international tournaments.

Gotham FC lineup at Chicago Stars

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

27 - Jess Carter (c)

14 - Nealy Martin

6 - Emily Sonnett

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

8 - Taryn Torres16 - Rose Lavelle

23 - Midge Purce

34 - Khyah Harper

11 - Sarah Schupansky

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 10 - Geyse, 17 - Mak Whitham, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 28 - Katie Stengel







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.