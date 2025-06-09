Gotham FC Forward Gabi Portilho Named to Brazil's Copa América Roster

June 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Gabi Portilho has been named to the 23-player roster for the Brazil Women's National Team ahead of the 2025 Copa América, the Brazilian Football Confederation announced Monday.

Portilho, 29, returns to the tournament after representing Brazil in the 2022 edition of Copa América. She appeared in four matches, including one start, and recorded one assist as Brazil captured the tournament title.

Brazil will compete in Group B and begin play in Ecuador on July 13 against Venezuela (8 p.m. ET), followed by matches against Bolivia on July 16 (5 p.m. ET), Paraguay on July 22 (8 p.m. ET) and Colombia on July 25 (8 p.m. ET).

Portilho joined Gotham FC ahead of the 2025 season from Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians, where she spent four years and became a key contributor to one of South America's most dominant clubs. Her 2024 campaign was highlighted by a selection to The Best FIFA Women's XI and a No. 18 finish in the Ballon d'Or Féminin rankings.

Since arriving in the NWSL, Portilho has made seven appearances for Gotham FC, including six starts. She scored on her debut against Reign FC and has tallied two assists so far this season.







