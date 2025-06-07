Gotham FC's Late Surge Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Kansas City

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. the Kansas City Current

Rose Lavelle made her much-anticipated 2025 debut and Gotham FC scored a late goal in front of a season-best crowd of 10,399 at Sports Illustrated Stadium, but the Kansas City Current claimed a 2-1 road victory Saturday afternoon thanks to two early goals.

Lavelle returned to training in recent weeks after undergoing ankle surgery in January, and the World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist came on in the 74th minute for her first action of the campaign. Her presence in the box pressured a Kansas City defender into an own goal 11 minutes into stoppage time.

The goal added a bittersweetness to the final whistle, which came moments later, after Emily Sonnett had her 49th-minute goal overturned for a foul by the video assistant referee and Esther González had her 63rd-minute goal called back for offside, also by VAR.

"It was a very special game today for us," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "The players showed who we are. The performance they put out there today was outstanding against, obviously, the team that is the top in the league at the moment.

On the day when Gotham FC (3-5-3, 12 points) celebrated Pride and its Concacaf W Champions Cup victory with fans, the home team finished the game with 62% of the possession, 24 touches in the opponents' box to the Current's 17 and double the final third entries (62-31) as Kansas City.

Aside from the goals overturned by VAR, Sonnett had the best chance of the game for Gotham FC, nodding a 15th-minute back post header just wide off a cross from teammate Ella Stevens. Brazilian international Geyse had a half-volley from distance saved by Kansas City goalkeeper Lorena in the first minute of first half stoppage time.

Michelle Cooper and Temwa Chawinga scored for Kansas City, putting the visitors in front by two goals 11 minutes into the game.

Gotham FC will travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Royals on Friday. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on MSG Networks and NWSL+.

Key Match Points

Gotham FC held 61.9% possession during the match against the Kansas City Current.

The club also completed more passes (344) than Kansas City (268) attempted, completing 80.4% overall and 73.6% in the KC defensive half.

The own goal by Kansas City ended a 422-minute NWSL goalless streak for Gotham FC.

Prior to Saturday, Esther González contributed the last Gotham goal in the team's April 26 win against the Washington Spirit.

Rose Lavelle made her first NWSL appearance since Nov. 16, 2024 (NWSL semifinal against the Washington Spirit), subbing in for Taryn Torres in the 74th minute.

Ann-Katrin Berger extended her consecutive regular season minutes played streak to 2,970, moving within 45 of Coco Goodson's second-longest club streak of 3,015.

Berger has played every minute of her 33 games since arriving at GFC.

The German international made three saves to increase her career regular season total to 89, one away from tying Jill Loyden for third in club history.

Geyse recorded both shots on goal on Gotham's side.

Lilly Reale had 88 touches, most of any player in the game between Gotham and Kansas City.

Reale also won a team-high seven duels.

Emily Sonnett completed 71 of 76 passes (93.4%) for Gotham.

Both the pass completions and attempts were game highs.

Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current

Saturday, June 7, 2025

1 p.m. ET kickoff

Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J.

Attendance: 10,399

Weather: 73 degrees and rainy

Gotham FC (0, 1 - 1)

Kansas City Current (2, 0 - 2)

Goal Summary:

Gotham FC

90'+10 - Vanessa DiBernardo (OG)

Kansas City Current

3' - Michelle Cooper (Temwa Chawinga)

11' - Temwa Chawinga (Michelle Cooper)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 22 - Mandy Freeman (c), 14 - Nealy Martin, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale; 8 - Taryn Torres (74' 16 - Rose Lavelle), 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Ella Stevens (26' 11 - Sarah Schupansky); 23 - Midge Purce (70' 21 - Sofia Cook), 9 - Esther González, 10 - Geyse

Unused substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 17 - Mak Whitham,, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Kansas City Current (4-3-3): 23 - Lorena (GK); 4 - Hailie Mace, 7 - Elizabeth Ball, 27 - Kayla Sharples, 5 - Ellie Wheeler (90'+3 30 - Flora Marta Lacho); 14 - Claire Hutton (90'+3 22 - Bailey Feist); 11 - Rocky Rodríguez, 16 - Vanessa DiBernardo (c); 17 - Michelle Cooper (79' 13 - Haley Hopkins), 9 - Bia Zaneratto, 6 - Temwa Chawinga (86' 18 - Izzy Rodriguez)

Unused substitutes: 81 - Laurel Ivory (GK); 2 - Ryan Steiglede; 33 - Jereko

Head coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Stats Summary

GFC / KC

Expected Goals: 0.99 / 2.02

Shots: 11 / 8

Shots on Goal: 2 / 5

Saves: 3 / 2

Corners: 11 / 2

Fouls: 12 / 8

Offside: 1 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

Gotham FC

33' Emily Sonnett (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

55' Gotham FC Bench (Yellow Card - Dissent)

85' Geyse (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Kansas City Current

40' Hallie Mace (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

67' Kayla Sharples (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Officials

Referee: Danielle Chesky

Assistant Referee 1: Tiffini Turpin

Assistant Referee 2: Austin Holt

4th Official: Lauren Aldrich

VAR: Anya Voigt

AVAR: Zeno Cho

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

Thoughts on today's game and celebration of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup...

"It was a very special game today for us. I think the players showed who we are. I think the performance they put out there today was outstanding against, obviously, the team that is the top in the league at the moment. I think they did everything they could to win the game. I think they actually won the game, but in this case, unfortunately, we didn't. What I think is very important is how the fans reacted. The fans were amazing with the team. The celebration of this historic moment that we are living, here at Gotham, I think it was special. But unfortunately, it wasn't as special as we wanted because we wanted to celebrate it with three points that I think we deserved today and that we actually probably won. But sometimes in life, things happen that are not exactly what you deserve."

FORWARD ESTHER GONZÁLEZ

On today's match...

"I think in the first 10 minutes we made two mistakes, but I believe the team managed to recover. We scored three goals, which I think is difficult to do. I believe there was also a possible penalty. The team really knew how to bounce back from those two mistakes we made, and in the end, I think that's our mentality. Of course, we can make mistakes, but we know that we always have something more and that we fight until the end. I think that's what we showed in the second half- trying to tie the match and win it. In fact, I think we deserved it today, and in the end, because of small mistakes from everyone, I think we deserved those three goals to go up on the scoreboard."

MIDFIELDER ROSE LAVELLE

On playing her first game back after surgery...

"Happy to get back out there. It was a long recovery, long rehab process, and it's definitely still a journey. I feel like it might be a little bit till I'm feeling 100%, but really happy to be back out with the team. Obviously, the game didn't go the way we would have liked, but I feel like it was a good, positive step for me."

MIDFIELDER NEALY MARTIN

On what it means hosting a pride match...

"Anytime we can provide joy and happiness to people, it's kind of the reason we do what we do. We love to represent this club on the international stage and domestically and to have fans who show up and who enjoy watching us, it really means a lot to us. To hear that a specific person [a season ticket member] really finds joy in coming out and how they feel accepted and celebrated by us is really nice."

